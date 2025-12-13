A Tax Deductible Donation in a Time of Crisis

Shares

The world is in deep crisis: genocides in Gaza and Sudan; nuclear war lurking over Ukraine; civil rights eviscerated across the West and a disinforming media obscuring it all to shield the responsible. CN is here to help.

CN at 30

We cannot directly end the wars and the vast human suffering. But we can alert the public to the lies that are at the heart of every war and man-made crisis. There is certainly a correlation between the increase in disinformation and the rise in international and domestic chaos.

Exposing the lies is not a panacea. It does not immediately stop the carnage. But it equips a confused public with the tools to understand who is behind the madness and helps it organize action to stop it — whether at the polls or in the streets.

Consortium News strives to do its part in revealing the diabolical causes behind the violence. Please donate to reliable charities to help directly alleviate the suffering of those who are victims of war. To help the victims of disinformation please consider a tax-deductible contribution to independent media like Consortium News.

