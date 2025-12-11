Hillary Clinton Rebuked as Genocide Denier

The Lemkin Institute this week denounced the former secretary of state for trivializing young Americans’ opposition to Israel’s U.S.-backed genocide in Gaza.
The world’s leading genocide prevention group this week accused former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton of “outright genocide denial” for comments last week attributing young Americans’ opposition to Israel’s U.S.-backed genocide in Gaza to social media.
Speaking last week at the Israel Hayom Summit in New York, Clinton asserted that young people’s support for Palestine stems from the fact that they are “getting their information from social media, particularly TikTok,” adding that many younger Jewish Americans “don’t know the history and don’t understand” the Israel-Palestine issue.
Hillary Clinton blames TikTok and “totally made up” videos for young people’s views on Israel and Palestine.
The Philadelphia-based Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention and Human Security — named for Raphael Lemkin, a lawyer and Holocaust survivor who coined the term “genocide” — published a statement on Monday arguing that “Secretary Clinton’s framing is not at all an accurate reflection of why Americans are growing more critical of Israel.”
“Young Americans of all political stripes have not fallen prey to propaganda, though that is always a legitimate concern,” the institute said. “Rather, they have consumed two years of videos depicting Israel’s genocide against Palestinians that have been uploaded by Palestinian journalists, ordinary people trying to survive in Gaza, [Israel Defense Forces] soldiers, and ordinary Israelis themselves. There has been no convincing refutation of the sheer amount of raw evidence of genocide coming out of Palestine,” the institute contended. “Young people in the U.S. are not stupid or gullible. They simply reject genocide — something the secretary might consider doing as well.”
LIGP continued:
“Secretary Clinton appears not to be bothered by the reality of genocidal violence — in fact, she did not mention anything about it. Her concern is, rather, in her words, ‘the narrative’ — the fact that these crimes are no longer hidden and are now being live-streamed and documented in real time, making it harder for her and others to control it. TikTok cannot be blamed for the fact that many members of Gen Z understand that Israel is committing genocide, since so many other people, including those who never look at TikTok, also hold that view. Apart from the Lemkin Institute, the vast majority of large, mainstream human rights organizations, the [United Nations], and many scholars as well as international legal bodies have denounced Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide. Many carefully researched reports by international organizations have established that Israel’s crimes meet the international legal threshold for genocide. We encourage the former secretary to read them.”
“The Lemkin Institute continues to support students and young people worldwide for having the courage to stand up for their convictions, to speak truth to power, and to fight against the scourge of genocide in Palestine and elsewhere,” LIGP added.
The institute’s rebuke of Clinton’s comments came as the International Court of Justice in The Hague adjudicates a genocide case against Israel filed by South Africa and supported by around two dozen nations. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant — who ordered the “complete siege” of Gaza that fueled famine and disease — are also wanted by the International Criminal Court, also located in The Hague, for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity including murder and forced starvation.
Lemkin’s denunciation also comes amid a tenuous ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, a truce Israeli forces have broken more than 500 times, according to officials in the Palestinian exclave. Israeli officials say Palestinian resistance fighters have violated the ceasefire more than 30 times.
Since the Hamas-led attack of Oct. 7, 2023, Israel’s annihilation and siege of Gaza have left more than 250,000 Palestinians dead, maimed, or missing and around 2 million more forcibly displaced, starved, or sickened. Israeli military data suggests that of the more than 70,000 Palestinian deaths, over 8 in 10 were civilians.
Through it all, the United States has backed Israel with more than $21 billion worth of weaponry and diplomatic support including repeatedly vetoing United Nations Security Council ceasefire resolutions.
