WATCH: Unspeakable Facts About JFK

Shares

James Douglass, author of JFK and the Unspeakable, recounts how Patrice Lumumba was assassinated just three days before J.F.K. took office, and where Fidel Castro was when he learned of the murder in Dallas.



Author and researcher James Douglass spoke to the J.F.K. Speech Committee on Nov. 22, the 62nd anniversary of John F. Kennedy‘s assassination.

The program begins with the full replay of Kennedy’s June 1963 commencement address to American University in Washington, a controversial speech in the nation’s capital as he proposed detente with the Soviet Union, saying the Soviet people were just as human as Americans. He was dead five months later.

Douglass tells the story of the assassination of Congo’s first democratically-elected president, Patrice Lumumba — whom Kennedy had high hopes for — three days before the American president was inaugurated on Jan. 20, 1961. The C.I.A. feared Kennedy would release Lumumba from prison, Douglass says.

He also tells how Cuban leader Fidel Castro learned of Kennedy’s killing in the words of a French journalist who was with Castro at the time. Kennedy had sent a message to Castro through the journalist seeking reconciliation.

Meanwhile the F.B.I. and the C.I.A. were surveilling Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy‘s meetings with a K.G.B. agent in Washington through whom J.F.K. communicated diplomatic messages to Nikita Khrushchev.

Please Donate to CN’s 30th Anniversary Fall Fund Drive