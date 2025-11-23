WATCH: 50 Yrs of Combatting Suppressed News

Shares

Project Censored marked its 50th anniversary Friday night in Washington with Ryan Grim, John Kiriakou, Lauren Harper, Joe Lauria, Mischa Geracoulis and Mickey Huff.

The problem of censorship and suppressed news in the United States is older than 50 years, but it has recently exploded along with the rise of social and independent media, said the panel at Politics & Prose at the Wharf on Friday night in Washington D.C.

The evening marked the 50th anniversary of Project Censored and the publication of is annual review, State of the Free Press 2026. On the panel were Ryan Grim, co-founder of Drop Site News; John Kiriakou, C.I.A. whistleblower; Freedom of the Press Foundation’s Lauren Harper; Consortium News Editor Joe Lauria and Mischa Geracoulis and Mickey Huff of Project Censored.

Apologies for the poor sound quality at the venue.

Camera: Joe Lauria. Editor: Cathy Vogan. Time: 57m 43s

