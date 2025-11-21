CN at 30: The Knowledge & Experience of Insiders

Shares

Consortium News is comprised of former insiders at senior levels of intelligence and mainstream media who broke with the establishment to share their unique insights about the world with our readers.

What distinguishes Consortium News from other independent media is the special character and background of our writers and editors.

While there are many talented “citizen journalists” who produce fine independent news sites, there are none that are founded and continue to function with the insider knowledge of Consortium News.

CN‘s founder Robert Parry achieved a special place in the annals of mainstream journalism with his investigations into the Iran-Contra scandal for the Associated Press.

It was Bob’s work that uncovered the role of Oliver North in the scheme to bypass Congress’ decision to stop funding the Nicaragua Contras by covertly selling arms to post-revolution Iran — through Israel — and using the proceeds to illegally fund the counter-revolutionary militants.

After Bob’s stories were spiked at the AP and then at Newsweek, he realized he could no longer work inside the mainstream and brought his experience and knowledge to the fledgling world wide web to launch Consortium News in 1995.

Around the time of the U.S. war of aggression against Iraq in 2003, which Consortium News was among the very few U.S. outlets to oppose the invasion, Parry approached former C.I.A. officer Ray McGovern and others to write for the publication.

That began a long collaboration with Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS), with CN exclusively publishing their trenchant memos to the U.S. president, as well as articles from McGovern, C.I.A. whistleblower John Kiriakou, ex-C.I.A. Elizabeth Murray, Ret. Army Col. Ann Wright, F.B.I. whistleblower Coleen Rowley, former U.N. weapons inspector Scott Ritter and other senior, ex-U.S. intelligence officials.

Consortium News’ advisory board has also been peopled by former influential insiders of the stature of Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg; former U.S. Senator Mike Gravel, who Ellsberg gave the Papers to; Pulitzer Prize winning former New York Times correspondent Chris Hedges; and the legendary former mainstream journalist John Pilger, whose articles CN also published.

Ellsberg worked for the Pentagon and the RAND Corporation, and Pilger was a correspondent for The Daily Mirror and a columnist at The New Statesman.

The editorial side of Consortium News is run by journalists who formerly worked for establishment media. CN‘s deputy editor Corinna Barnard is a former Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswire editor.

CN columnists include Patrick Lawrence, a former Asia editor for The International Herald Tribune; As’ad AbuKhalil, a professor of Middle East politics at the University of California; as well as McGovern, who delivered Oval Office briefings to Presidents Ronald Reagan and President George H.W. Bush; Kiriakou, who led the capture of al-Qaeda militant Abu Zubaydah; and Ritter, a former U.S. Marines counter-intelligence officer who as chief U.N. weapons inspector in Iraq blew the whistle on the impending U.S. invasion of that country.

The executive producer of Consortium News‘ webcast CN Live!, Cathy Vogan, was a tenured professor in post-production in Paris, taught at film schools in Sydney and has worked for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Consortium News Editor-in-Chief Joe Lauria is a veteran journalist with decades of experience in some of the most powerful establishment media. His first professional job was with The New York Times in 1975.

In 1990 he began reporting on international affairs from United Nations Headquarters in New York for numerous newspapers, including the Daily Mail and the Daily Telegraph in Britain; The Star of Johannesburg, The Montreal Gazette and six years for The Boston Globe and six and a half years for The Wall Street Journal.

The Consortium editor was an investigative reporter for the Sunday Times of London Insight team and has made numerous mainstream media appearances, including on the BBC World Service, CNN, the PBS NewsHour, C-Span, SkyNews and ABC’s Good Morning America. He won journalism awards from the Center for Public Integrity and the United Nations Correspondents Association.

Having been on the inside of the Establishment, these writers, editors, producers and board members work to provide the public with a significantly different point of view of international and domestic U.S. affairs than the mainstream corporate media.

There is no other publication around with this roster of former insiders turned dissident. It is a reason to support Consortium News’ continued work during its 30th Anniversary.

Please Donate to CN’s 30th Anniversary Fall Fund Drive