Project Censored Marks 50th Year

Project Censored celebrates 50 years at a D.C. event Friday with Ryan Grim, John Kiriakou, Lauren Harper, Joe Lauria, Mischa Geracoulis & Mickey Huff.

Project Censored has tracked the most censored news stories in the U.S. since it was founded in 1976 at Sonoma State University by Dr. Carl Jensen. Its mission is to bring critical media literacy training to students and the public and fight overt and subtler forms of news censorship.

Since its inception, Project Censored has consistently provided high-quality critical media literacy training to thousands of students and educators at no charge. In addition to uts yearly book, State of the Free Press, it has also published The Media and Me: A Guide to Critical Media Literacy for Young People, the first book on media literacy for young people.

Critical media literacy is essential for a robust democracy and the best tool against mis- and disinformation.– From projectcensored.org.

If you are in the Washington area Friday evening at 7pm, join Project Censored at Politics and Prose at the Wharf, 610 Water Street, SW Washington, D.C. 20024 to mark its 50th anniversary with Drop Site News co-founder Ryan Grim; C.I.A. whistleblower John Kiriakou; Freedom of the Press Foundation’s Lauren Harper; Consortium News Editor Joe Lauria and Mischa Geracoulis and Mickey Huff of Project Censored.

