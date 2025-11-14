Caitlin Johnstone: Burying the Real Epstein Story

Shares

Sometimes the biggest news story of the day is the one all mainstream news outlets are completely ignoring. It is interesting how often such instances involve the state of Israel.



By Caitlin Johnstone

Caitlin’s Newsletter

One of the craziest things happening right now is how there’s been report after report confirming that Jeffrey Epstein really was an Israeli intelligence operative, based on publicly available documents, and yet it’s had no measurable impact on mainstream media or politics.

Over the last month and a half, Drop Site News has published four reports about Epstein’s intelligence ties under the headlines

“Jeffrey Epstein Helped Broker Israeli Security Agreement With Mongolia”,

“Jeffrey Epstein and the Mossad: How The Sex-Trafficker Helped Israel Build a Backchannel to Russia Amid Syrian Civil War”,

“Jeffrey Epstein Helped Israel Sell a Surveillance State to Côte d’Ivoire”,

“Israeli Spy Stayed for Weeks at a Time With Jeffrey Epstein in Manhattan”.

In the latest article, Drop Site’s Ryan Grim and Murtaza Hussein write,

“We’re left wondering why the rest of the media, which has demonstrated no lack of excitement when it comes to the saga of Jeffrey Epstein, has all of a sudden lost its reporting capacity, in the face of reams of publicly available newsworthy documents.” A question for editors reading this newsletter: What are you doing? From a place of competition, we’re glad the media are sitting on their collective hands and we’re proud to have broken this series of stories, which give us a glimpse of a world that is often hidden from public view. But it’s also a topic that would benefit from the collective attention of our national media. Here’s hoping some will join in.”

Sometimes the biggest news story of the day is the fact that all mainstream news outlets are completely ignoring a major news story. It is interesting how often such instances involve the state of Israel.

Focus Only on Trump

The way the press have been covering Epstein’s ties to Donald Trump while completely ignoring far more significant revelations of Epstein’s ties to Israeli intelligence is such a perfect example of how western media ignore anything that doesn’t fit neatly into the two-party worldview.

If there’s not some kind of partisan angle to it that Democrats can use to attack Republicans or Republicans can use to attack Democrats, it tends to get conspicuously overlooked.

Which just so happens to align nicely with the objectives of the U.S. empire.

The empire doesn’t want people looking too closely at the evil things the U.S. and Israel have been doing together regardless of who is in office, so the western press tend to ignore these things wherever possible.

The empire doesn’t want people keeping track of what countries the U.S. war machine is bombing from administration to administration, so the western press keep this information so silent that every few months I’ll see a viral tweet from some American going “Wait a second we’ve been bombing Somalia this whole time?” or “We’ve got troops in KENYA??”

The overwhelming majority of the empire’s abuses remain in place regardless of which political party happens to be in power or what the current U.S. president’s campaign platform was. War. Genocide. Militarism. Imperialist extraction. Ecocidal capitalism. Soaring inequality. Poverty. Homelessness. Police militarization. The ever-expanding surveillance network. Censorship. Propaganda. Government lies and opacity. The crimes of the imperial intelligence alliance.

All of the worst things about our dystopian civilization here in the globe-spanning power structure that is loosely centralized around the United States keep marching forward completely uninterrupted from presidency to presidency, while the mass media ignore them and keep the public fixated on irrelevant feuding between America’s two mainstream political factions.

This is because the mass media of the western world do not exist to report on the major news stories of our day. They exist to indoctrinate, distract, and manipulate. They are not news services, they are propaganda services.

Adding a few more details of Trump’s already well–documented Epstein ties to the information ecosystem will drum up a lot of interest and attention and monopolize political discourse for a day or two, but it won’t change anything.

The American public developing a universal revulsion toward Israel and its involvement in their own country’s affairs, however, would have far-reaching consequences that could change the face of the world. Which is why the propaganda services of the empire are focusing on the former rather than the latter.

Caitlin Johnstone’s work is entirely reader-supported, so if you enjoyed this piece please consider sharing it around, following her on Facebook, Twitter, Soundcloud, YouTube, or throwing some money into her tip jar on Ko-fi, Patreon or Paypal. If you want to read more you can buy her books. The best way to make sure you see the stuff she publishes is to subscribe to the mailing list at her website or on Substack, which will get you an email notification for everything she publishes. For more info on who she is, where she stands and what she’s trying to do with her platform, click here. All works are co-authored with her American husband Tim Foley.

This article is from Caitlin’s Newsletter and re-published with permission.

The views expressed are solely those of the author and may or may not reflect those of Consortium News.

Please Donate to CN’s 30th Anniversary Fall Fund Drive