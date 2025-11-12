CN at 30: Three Decades of Independence

Shares

Consortium News was launched on Nov. 15, 1995 when the internet was in its infancy, blazing a trail for the explosion of independent media to follow.

By Joe Lauria

Special to Consortium News

CN at 30



In terms of the internet, November 1995 is ancient history. That’s when from AP investigative reporter Robert Parry founded this website as an alternative to the repressive consensus of the mainstream media, all of which at the time was still available only on paper.

Parry wrote that the first edition of what was initially known as The Consortium went live “on or about Nov. 15,” 1995. Just five days later, on Nov. 20, 1995 Salon published its first online edition as salonmag.com.

Consortium News appeared two months before The New York Times launched its website on Jan. 22, 1996. The Los Angeles Times launched on April 8, 1996 and The Wall Street Journal first published online on April 29, 1996, introducing the first “pay wall” (CN has always been free without advertisements.) The Washington Post went online in June 1996.

Since those pioneering days, independent journalism on the internet has exploded to the point where, together with social media, it has become a threat to the Establishment, which is losing the firm control of information it had long enjoyed through the corporate-owned media.

Much of this challenge to entrenched power was started by Consortium News. Please help us continue to loosen the Establishment’s grip on power based on what they want you to read and hear by contributing today.

Please Donate to CN’s 30th Anniversary Fall Fund Drive

Joe Lauria is editor-in-chief of Consortium News and a former U.N. correspondent for The Wall Street Journal, Boston Globe, and other newspapers, including The Montreal Gazette, the London Daily Mail and The Star of Johannesburg. He was an investigative reporter for the Sunday Times of London, a financial reporter for Bloomberg News and began his professional work as a 19-year old stringer for The New York Times. He is the author of two books, A Political Odyssey, with Sen. Mike Gravel, foreword by Daniel Ellsberg; and How I Lost By Hillary Clinton, foreword by Julian Assange.