WATCH: The Media’s Responsibility in Genocide

Mainstream media cannot escape its guilt in helping to facilitate the genocide in Gaza, says journalist Mary Kostakidis.

Journalist Mary Kostakidis explores the role the mainstream media has played in defending Israel’s genocide in Gaza. She spoke during the Future of Palestine conference on Oct. 31. The conference was sponsored by Australians for Humanity, and the publication, Pearls and Irritations.

Kostakidis was the anchor of the SBS nightly newscast in Australia for nearly 20 years. She has been dragged into court by the Zionist Federation of Australia, accused of violating the country’s Racial Discrimination Act for a series of her tweets critical of Israel’s conduct in Gaza.  

Protest at major TV news headquarters near the U.S. Capitol building in Washington over the media’s coverage of Gaza, August 2025. (Joe Lauria for Consortium News)

1 comment for “WATCH: The Media’s Responsibility in Genocide

  1. Drew Hunkins
    November 11, 2025 at 16:42

    The mainstream Western media are almost equally as complicit as the IOF soldiers who are pulling the triggers and launching the missiles.

    They’ve exposed themselves as craven sycophants to powerful Zionist interests. They’re cowardly self-serving amoral monsters.

    In a just society they’d all be in the dock for conspiracy to commit genocide.

