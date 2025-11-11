WATCH: The Media’s Responsibility in Genocide

Shares

Mainstream media cannot escape its guilt in helping to facilitate the genocide in Gaza, says journalist Mary Kostakidis.



Journalist Mary Kostakidis explores the role the mainstream media has played in defending Israel’s genocide in Gaza. She spoke during the Future of Palestine conference on Oct. 31. The conference was sponsored by Australians for Humanity, and the publication, Pearls and Irritations.

Kostakidis was the anchor of the SBS nightly newscast in Australia for nearly 20 years. She has been dragged into court by the Zionist Federation of Australia, accused of violating the country’s Racial Discrimination Act for a series of her tweets critical of Israel’s conduct in Gaza.

Please Donate to CN’s 30th Anniversary Fall Fund Drive