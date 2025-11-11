WATCH: The History Mamdani Must Undo

Shares

New New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani is faced with reversing a half century of city policies stemming from the beginning of the neoliberal era of the mid-1970s, says Judith Jorrisch.

Interviewer: Joe Lauria. Guest: Judith Jorrisch Time: 51m, 52s

Judith Jorrisch is an organizer and activist who has been deeply involved in New York City politics for decades. She traces the city’s crisis of inequality — which Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani won last week’s election to alleviate — to the earliest neo-liberal policies of austerity stemming from New York’s financial crisis of the mid-1970s that nearly led to the city’s bankruptcy.

President Gerald Ford’s refusal to bail the city out led to the infamous New York Daily News headline: “FORD TO CITY: DROP DEAD.”

The result was to give inordinate power to private finance and property developers, who still wield that influence. It is this entrenched power that Mamdani must address if he hopes to fulfill his campaign promises, says Jorrisch.

