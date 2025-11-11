Analysis, Commentary, Income Inequality, Neoliberalism, Politics

WATCH: The History Mamdani Must Undo

New New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani is faced with reversing a half century of city policies stemming from the beginning of the neoliberal era of the mid-1970s, says Judith Jorrisch.

Interviewer: Joe Lauria. Guest: Judith Jorrisch Time: 51m, 52s

Judith Jorrisch is an organizer and activist who has been deeply involved in New York City politics for decades. She traces the city’s crisis of inequality — which Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani won last week’s election to alleviate — to the earliest neo-liberal policies of austerity stemming from New York’s financial crisis of the mid-1970s that nearly led to the city’s bankruptcy.

President Gerald Ford’s refusal to bail the city out led to the infamous New York Daily News headline: “FORD TO CITY: DROP DEAD.”

The result was to give inordinate power to private finance and property developers, who still wield that influence. It is this entrenched power that Mamdani must address if he hopes to fulfill his campaign promises, says Jorrisch.

President Gerald R. Ford meeting Governor Hugh Carey of New York (left) and Mayor Abraham Beame (right) of New York City in the Cabinet Room to discuss federal financial aid for New York City, May 13, 1975. (Gerald R. Ford Library, Ann Arbor, MI/ National Archives and Records Administration/ Wikimedia Commons)

