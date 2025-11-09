WATCH: Epstein and ‘Nobody’s Girl’

Shares

CN Live! talks to journalist Nick Bryant about the recently released book Nobody’s Girl by Virginia Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims.

Interviewer: Elizabeth Vos. Producer: Cathy Vogan. Time: 1hr 2min

Virginia Giuffre was one of the most prominent and well-known of the Jeffrey Epstein trafficking survivors to come forward publicly. Her memoir, titled Nobody’s Girl, was published on Oct. 21. Earlier this year, Giuffre died in a reported suicide.

Epstein was an infamous financier who died under suspicious circumstances, allegedly by suicide, while in prison in 2019 charged with sex-trafficking minors. Epstein’s co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted of charges relating to sex trafficking minors, for which she was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Giuffre’s book provides a gut-wrenching view into the sexual commodification of children by Epstein, with Giuffre alleging organized abuse in multiple countries over a period of years by perpetrators named and unnamed. These include former Prince Andrew, who was stripped of his titles by his brother King Charles shortly after the book’s publication.

Giuffre gives an account of being severely abused and beaten to the point that she feared for her life by an unnamed “Prime Minister,” which has been speculated in the media to be Ehud Barak, former Israeli premier and Epstein friend and associate. Leaked emails have shed additional light on Epstein’s relationship with Barak. In a lawsuit she filed in 2019, she had accused Barak of raping her.

Drop Site News reports that the hacked emails revealed Epstein “used his political network and financial resources to help broker a security cooperation agreement between the governments of Israel and Mongolia.”

Another Drop Site News report revealed that Epstein and Barak tried to engineer a Russian-led solution to remove Syria’s Bashar al-Assad.

Newly unsealed court documents have also provided new information regarding the relationship between Epstein and wall street bankers like Jes Staley, a former top official at JPMorgan bank.

CNN reports that in 2021 Staley “resigned as head of Barclays bank following media scrutiny over his long relationship with Epstein,” and that

“This year, Staley said he didn’t know about Epstein’s involvement with underaged girls but admitted in court that he had sex with one of Epstein’s assistants. Among the pages are emails between Epstein and Staley, with Epstein suggesting he could set up meetings for Staley to recruit new clients including the co-founders of Google and heads of nations. None of the individuals were accused of any wrongdoing.” One of the biggest Wall Street names mentioned on the list of transactions on the 2019 SAR is Leon Black, a long-time associate of Epstein, who has maintained that Epstein gave him financial advice.”

Banks including JP Morgan and Bank of America have paid large sums to Epstein victims as a result of numerous lawsuits, though they have admitted no wrongdoing.

There’s also the ongoing battle in the U.S. to release the Epstein files.

Joining us to discuss these developments is investigative journalist and author Nick Bryant, who was the first to publish Epstein’s little black book, and who wrote The Franklin Scandal. He is the host of the Nick Bryant podcast and the Director of Epstein Justice at EpsteinJustice.com

