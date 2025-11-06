WATCH: ‘Run, Zohran, Run’

Shares

Theodore Hamm, author of a new book about Zohran Mamdani, joins CN Live! to discuss Mamdani’s victory as mayor of New York City.

Theodore Hamm is the author of Run Zohran Run! Inside Zohran Mamdani’s Sensational Campaign to Become New York City’s First Democratic Socialist Mayor, published by OR Books in October 2025. Hamm is director of the Journalism and New Media Studies department at St. Joseph’s University, in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn.

Interviewer: Joe Lauria. Producer: Cathy Vogan Time: 31m46s

Please Donate to CN’s 30th Anniversary Fall Fund Drive