NYC Voters Defy Establishment

Voters in New York City withstood a barrage of money and racist insults against their 34-year old socialist candidate to send him to City Hall in the country’s biggest city in convincing fashion on Tuesday night.

By Jon Queally

Common Dreams

Zohran Mamdani was elected the next mayor of New York City on Tuesday in a victory he and his supporters say reflects the hope of a city—and a nation—ready for a new kind of politics that puts the needs of working people at the center after decades of failed leadership that put corporate interests and the desires of the wealthiest first.

Withstanding a barrage of negative ads and fear-mongering by the city’s elite, the democratic socialist candidate secured 50.4 percent of the vote in a three-way race that saw disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an Independent after losing the Democratic primary to Mandani, nab 41.6 percent, and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa just over 7 percent.

Consortium News is in New York City and will be providing continuing coverage of Mamdani’s victory.

“Hope is alive,” declared Mamdani in his victory speech from the Paramount Theater in Brooklyn after most major networks called the victory his shortly after 9:30 pm local time.

“While we cast our ballots alone, we chose hope together,” said Mamdani. “Hope over tyranny. Hope over big money and small ideas. Hope over despair. We won because New Yorkers allowed themselves to hope that the impossible could be made possible. And we won because we insisted that no longer would politics be something that is done to us. Now, it is something that we do.”

Mamdani, a member of the New York State Assembly who ran a campaign focused on making life more affordable for the workers who make the nation’s largest city run and thrive, said that while the campaign’s unifying and inspiring spirit meant his supporters could express a collective sigh of relief after the election day win, the hard work will now be making that shred vision for the city become a reality.

“This will be an age where New Yorkers expect from their leaders a bold vision of what we will achieve, rather than a list of excuses for what we are too timid to attempt,” he said. “Central to that vision will be the most ambitious agenda to tackle the cost-of-living crisis that this city has seen since the days of Fiorello La Guardia: an agenda that will freeze the rents for more than two million rent-stabilized tenants, make buses fast and free, and deliver universal child care across our city.”

Zohran Mamdani’s full victory speech. pic.twitter.com/wYhsUUg0uo — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 5, 2025

“Years from now, may our only regret be that this day took so long to come,” he added. “This new age will be one of relentless improvement.”

As progressives and Democrats nationwide took the victory in New York City as a sign of what a populist campaign focused on the needs of working people can accomplish, Mamdani also spoke to the underlying theme of Tuesday’s elections across the country, where Democrats claimed major wins in various competitive races and ballot initiatives—outcomes seen as a resounding rebuke to President Donald Trump’s scorched-earth second term.

“If we embrace this brave new course rather than fleeing from it,” said Mamdani, “We can respond to oligarchy and authoritarianism with the strength it fears, not the appeasement it craves. After all, if anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him.”

“If there is any way to terrify a despot,” he added, “it is by dismantling the very conditions that allowed him to accumulate power. This is not only how we stop Trump. It is how we stop the next one.”

Muslim New Yorkers erupted in celebration following the news of the prejected victory of Zohran Mamdani – NYC’s first ever Muslim mayor. This is a win for America, Muslims and Palestine. A massive slap to Israel and American Islamophobes. pic.twitter.com/ONA9Vq1RKz — Robert Carter (@Bob_cart124) November 5, 2025

That dynamic was front and center for many who heralded Mamdani’s win as historic and called for the Democratic Party leadership to embrace his vision on economic issues and a more populist style of politics to displace the corporate stranglehold on the party.

Alexandra Rojas, executive director of Justice Democrats, called Mamdani’s victory “the turning point in this Democratic Party that our movement has been working towards for years: electing leaders with the moral courage to unite our voters to take on Republican authoritarianism, Democratic corporatism, and billionaire greed all at once.”

“This will be an age where New Yorkers expect from their leaders a bold vision of what we will achieve, rather than a list of excuses for what we are too timid to attempt.” —Zohran Mamdani

“Zohran Mamdani has never backed down from standing up to Trump and the forces that threaten our democracy,” said Aru Shiney-Ajay, executive director of the Sunrise Movement, a pro-democracy advocacy group focused on the climate crisis. “This is the leadership our democracy, and the Democratic Party, needs to rebuild trust with working people and fight for a future that works for everyone.”

Michael Magazine, a campaigner with the group’s local NYC affiliate, echoed that sentiment. “Tonight, the people of New York City showed up in force and reminded the world that grassroots power can beat big money,” he said. “This is more than a win for Zohran. It’s a win for the movement and for democracy itself. We’ve proven that a bold, people-powered vision can overcome the status quo, and this is just the beginning.”

“The oligarchy came out in full force against Zohran Mamdani’s fight for a more affordable NYC,” said former labor secretary Robert Reich following Tuesday night’s victory. “It didn’t matter. Let his victory in the face of Big Money serve as a reminder that people have the power.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who endorsed Mamdani, also championed the win.

“Starting at 1% in the polls,” said Sander, “Mamdani pulled off one of the great political upsets in modern American history. Yes. We CAN create a government that represents working people and not the 1%.”

Jon Queally is managing editor of Common Dreams.