US Arms Firm Secures UK Ban on Palestine Protests

Court documents reveal aerospace firm Moog has obtained an injunction against protesters in Britain and even consulted the police about Declassified UK, John McEvoy reports.

By John McEvoy

Declassified UK

A U.S. arms firm has launched legal action against pro-Palestine activists in Britain, it can be revealed.

Court documents show Moog, which makes military aircraft parts and has links to Israel’s arms trade, applied for an injunction in September to prevent protests at its U.K. sites.

The application, which was granted by the High Court, sought to stop “persons unknown” who “for the purpose of protest enter occupy or remain on” the firm’s facilities across Britain.

Moog returned to court earlier this month and obtained a wider injunction to cover interference with “access to or egress from that land and premises.”

This means protesters are barred from blocking traffic around entrances and exits and face risk of arrest on public land adjacent to the company’s sites.

Moog requested the injunction after its factory in Wolverhampton was targeted by a direct-action group named “Palestinian Martyrs for Justice.”

In August, four members of that group crashed through the factory’s gates and smashed its rooftop, allegedly causing over £1m in damage.

The activists accused Moog of supplying Israel’s largest arms firm Elbit Systems with aircraft parts “used to train Israeli pilots to fly F-16 and F-35 fighter jets”.

Palestinian Martyrs for Justice upheld international law by targeting and drawing attention to Britain hosting another of the quiet cogs in Israel’s genocidal killing machine: US weapons firm Moog, in Wolverhampton. pic.twitter.com/BYvC2vqgIx — Jonathan Cook (@Jonathan_K_Cook) August 27, 2025

Declassified and The Ditch had previously exposed how Moog sent at least 10 shipments of trainer aircraft parts from Wolverhampton to an Elbit Systems site in Israel between December 2024 and July 2025.

Moog did not respond to our requests for comment at the time but Declassified appears no fewer than 44 times in the company’s first witness statements to the court.

The company went so far as to consult with Staffordshire police about Declassified’s work before our investigation had even been published, the documents show.

Amnesty International said it was “seriously concerned by the development of so-called ‘persons unknown injunctions’ by the British courts, and their impact on peaceful protest rights.”

?The Ditch reports raised in British court case against pro-Palestine activists? Amnesty International is ‘seriously concerned’ that arms manufacturer Moog secured a court injunction preventing protests at its Wolverhampton factory after reports from The Ditch x… pic.twitter.com/924mErHWAr — The Ditch (@wereontheditch) October 24, 2025

Its UK law and human rights director Tom Southerden told Declassified: “Such injunctions are routinely issued for companies, landowners and public authorities without any opposition, anyone putting the counter arguments or anyone testing the evidence that the applicants seek to rely on.

“They bring with them hugely inflated punishments for acts of protest, as breaching them constitutes contempt of court.

“Potentially even worse are the financial risks faced by anyone caught up in them, who face the prospect of having to pay the legal costs of major multinational corporations, leading to people losing their homes and being made bankrupt.

“These injunctions are created solely to intimidate people into not protesting and urgently need to be curtailed.”

John McEvoy is chief reporter for Declassified UK. John is a historian and filmmaker whose work focuses on British foreign policy and Latin America. His PhD was on Britain’s Secret Wars in Colombia between 1948 and 2009, and he is currently working on a documentary about Britain’s role in the rise of Augusto Pinochet.

This article is from Declassified UK.

