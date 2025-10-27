Report: US Approves Israeli ‘Ceasefire’ Airstrike in Gaza

Shares

The attack marked the first time Israel and the U.S. coordinated military action in Gaza under a mechanism in the ceasefire deal, which has seen the IDF kill at least 93 Palestinians since it took effect, Dave DeCamp reports.

By Dave DeCamp

Antiwar.com

Israel has launched an airstrike in Gaza during the ceasefire after notifying the U.S. and getting approval to launch the attack, the Israeli news site Ynet has reported.

The Israeli military launched the strike on Saturday in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in central Gaza, claiming it targeted a member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) who was planning an attack on the IDF, a claim PIJ strongly denied.

PIJ said in a statement that the claim that its military wing, the al-Quds Brigades, was preparing an attack was “a pure false claim and fabrication through which the occupation seeks to justify its aggression and violation of the ceasefire.” PIJ, which supported the ceasefire deal, called on mediating countries to “compel” Israel to stop its attacks on Gaza.

The strike wounded four Palestinians, according to the al-Awda Hospital. “The hospital has received four injured people following the Israeli occupation’s targeting of a civilian car in the al-Ahli Club area in Nuseirat Camp in central Gaza,” the hospital said.

The Ynet report said the alleged PIJ operative who was targeted was wounded, not killed. According to Israeli sources, the strike came after Israel passed intelligence to the U.S., and the attack was only launched after coordination with U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), which included notifying CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper. CENTCOM has established a military post in southern Gaza where it is overseeing the Gaza ceasefire.

U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff was also briefed on the strike right after it was launched. The attack marked the first time that Israel and the U.S. used a new mechanism to coordinate military action in Gaza under the ceasefire deal. Hamas, a signatory to the ceasefire deal, called the Israeli strike a “clear violation” of the agreement.

In response to the report and criticism of the U.S.-Israel relationship, Israeli officials said they were coordinating with the U.S. but insisted Israel doesn’t need “approval” to bomb Gaza.

According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, Israel also launched a drone strike on Friday that killed two Palestinians. There’s no sign that Israel coordinated with the U.S. on that attack. Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Sunday that Israeli forces have killed at least 93 Palestinians in Gaza since the ceasefire went into effect, including four who were killed over the previous 48 hours.

Dave DeCamp is the news editor of Antiwar.com, follow him on Twitter @decampdave.

This article is from Antiwar.com.