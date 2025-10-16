WATCH: Flotilla Activists Speak Out

Shares

Greta Thunberg reveals her mistreatment and Flotilla members , kidnapped on the high seas by Israel as 40 boats carrying aid attempted to break the blockade, spoke at a rally in Sydney, Australia. CN was there.



Camera: Amanda King & Fabio Cavadini for Consortium News.

Editor: Cathy Vogan.

Time: 17m 10s.

Australian Flotilla activists addressed thousands of people in Sydney last weekend to share their stories. Some plan to return to Gaza.

On the flotilla was also Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who spoke to Swedish media about how she and other Flotilla activists were abused in Israeli captivity: