Not Only Gaza: When Britain Aided Genocide in Indonesia

Sixty years ago, Harold Wilson’s Labour government secretly conspired with the Indonesian military as it conducted one of the postwar world’s worst bloodbaths.

By Mark Curtis

Declassified UK

British declassified files show how Harold Wilson’s Labour government, together with the U.S. government under Lyndon Johnson, were complicit in one of the worst slaughters in the postwar world.

The killings in Indonesia started when a group of army officers loyal to President Sukarno assassinated several generals on Sept. 30, 1965. They believed the generals were about to stage a coup to overthrow Sukarno.

The instability provided other anti-Sukarno generals, led by General Suharto, with an excuse for the army to move against a powerful and popular political faction with mass support, the Indonesian Communist Party (PKI).

It did so brutally: in a few months hundreds of thousands of PKI members and ordinary people were killed and the PKI destroyed. Suharto emerged as leader and instituted a brutal regime that lasted until 1998.

The files show British opposition to the nationalist Sukarno and the PKI, and that it wanted the army to act and encouraged it. “I have never concealed from you my belief that a little shooting in Indonesia would be an essential preliminary to effective change,” the ambassador in Jakarta, Sir Andrew Gilchrist, informed the Foreign Office on Oct. 5, 1965.

‘Tacitly Backing the Generals’

The following day the Foreign Office stated that “the crucial question still remains whether the Generals will pluck up enough courage to take decisive action against the PKI.”

Later it noted that “we must surely prefer an Army to a Communist regime” and declared: “It seems pretty clear that the Generals are going to need all the help they can get and accept without being tagged as hopelessly pro-Western, if they are going to be able to gain ascendancy over the Communists.”

It added: “In the short run, and while the present confusion continues, we can hardly go wrong by tacitly backing the Generals.”

British policy was “to encourage the emergence of a General’s regime,” one intelligence official later explained.

U.S. officials similarly stated: “We are, as always, sympathetic to army’s [sic] desire to eliminate communist influence… it is important to assure the army of our full support of its efforts to crush the PKI.”

U.S. and British officials had clear knowledge of the killings.

U.S. ambassador Marshall Green noted three weeks after the attempted coup, and with the killings having begun, that:

“Army has… been working hard at destroying PKI and I, for one, have increasing respect for its determination and organisation in carrying out this crucial assignment.”

On Nov. 1, Green informed the State Department of the army’s “moving relentlessly to exterminate the PKI as far as that is possible to do.” Three days later he noted that “Embassy and USG generally sympathetic with and admiring of what army doing” [sic].

A British official reported on Nov. 25 that “PKI men and women are being executed in very large numbers.” Some victims “are given a knife and invited to kill themselves. Most refuse and are told to turn around and are shot in the back.”

A British official wrote to the ambassador on Dec. 16, saying:

“You — like me — may have been somewhat surprised to see estimates by the American embassy that well over 100,000 people have been killed in the troubles since 1 October. I am, however, readier to accept such figures after [receiving] some horrifying details of the purges that have been taking place.”

He added: “The local army commander… has a list of PKI members in five categories. He has been given orders to kill those in the first three categories… A woman of 78… was taken away one night by a village execution squad… Half a dozen heads were neatly arranged on the parapet of a small bridge.”

The U.S. Consulate in Medan was reporting that “much indiscriminate killing is taking place”:

“Something like a reign of terror against PKI is taking place. This terror is not discriminating very carefully between PKI leaders and ordinary PKI members with no ideological bond to the party.”

‘Wholesale Massacre’

By mid December the State Department noted approvingly that “Indonesian military leaders’ campaign to destroy PKI is moving fairly swiftly and smoothly.”

On Feb. 14, 1966, ambassador Green could note that “the PKI has been destroyed as an effective political force for some time to come” and that “the Communists…have been decimated by wholesale massacre.”

The British files show that by February 1966 the British ambassador was estimating 400,000 dead — but even this was described by the Swedish ambassador as a “gross under-estimate.”

A month later one British official wondered “how much of it [the PKI] is left, after six months of killing.” He believed that over 200,000 had been killed in Sumatra alone.

By April, the U.S. embassy stated that “we frankly do not know whether the real figure is closer to 100,000 or 1,000,000 but believe it wiser to err on the side of the lower estimates, especially when questioned by the press.”

Another British memo referred to “an operation carried out on a very large scale and often with appalling savagery.” Another simply referred to the “bloodbath.”

British and U.S. officials supported these massacres, the files show. I could find no reference to any concern about the extent of killing at all – other than constant encouragement for the army to continue.

There is no question that British and U.S. officials knew exactly what they were supporting. One British official noted, referring to 10,005 people arrested by the army: “I hope they do not throw the 10,005 into the sea… otherwise it will cause quite a shipping hazard”.

It was not only PKI activists who were the targets of this terror. As the British files show, many of the victims were the “merest rank and file” of the PKI who were “often no more than bewildered peasants who give the wrong answer on a dark night to bloodthirsty hooligans bent on violence,” with the connivance of the army.

‘Get Word to the Generals’

Britain connived even more closely with those conducting the slaughter. By 1965, Britain had deployed tens of thousands of troops in Borneo, to defend its former colony of Malaya against Indonesian encroachments following territorial claims by Jakarta — known as the “confrontation.”

British planners secretly noted that they “did not want to distract the Indonesian army by getting them engaged in fighting in Borneo and so discourage them from the attempts which they now seem to be making to deal with the PKI.”

The U.S. was worried that Britain might take advantage of the instability in Indonesia to launch an offensive from Singapore “to stab the good generals in the back,” as Ambassador Gilchrist described the U.S. fear.

So the British Ambassador proposed reassuring those Indonesians who were ordering mass slaughter, saying that “we should get word to the Generals that we shall not attack them whilst they are chasing the PKI.”

The British intelligence chief in Singapore agreed, believing this “might ensure that the army is not detracted [sic] from what we consider to be a necessary task.”

In October the British passed to the Generals, through a U.S. contact, “a carefully phrased oral message about not biting the Generals in the back for the present.”

The U.S. files confirm that the message from the U.S., conveyed on Oct. 14, read:

“First, we wish to assure you that we have no intention of interfering Indonesian internal affairs directly or indirectly. Second, we have good reason to believe that none of our allies intend to initiate any offensive action against Indonesia” [sic].

The message was greatly welcomed by the Indonesian army: an aide to the defence minister noted that “this was just what was needed by way of assurances that we (the army) weren’t going to be hit from all angles as we moved to straighten things out here.”

According to former BBC correspondent Roland Challis, the counsellor at the British embassy, James Murray, was authorised to tell Suharto that in the event of Indonesian troops being transferred from the confrontation area to Java, British forces would not take military advantage.

Indeed, Challis noted a report in an Indonesian newspaper in 1980 that Britain even helped an Indonesian colonel transport an infantry brigade on confrontation duty back to Jakarta. “Flying the Panamanian flag, she sailed safely down the heavily-patrolled Malacca Strait — escorted by two British warships.”

Media Black Ops

Another means of support was propaganda operations, mainly involving the distribution of false anti-Sukarno messages and stories through the media. This was organised from Britain’s MI6 Phoenix Park intelligence base in Singapore.

The head of these operations, Norman Reddaway, told the BBC’s Southeast Asia correspondent to “do anything you can think of to get rid of Sukarno.”

On Oct. 5 Reddaway reported to the Foreign Office in London that:

“We should not miss the present opportunity to use the situation to our advantage… I recommend that we should have no hesitation in doing what we can surreptitiously to blacken the PKI in the eyes of the army and the people of Indonesia.”

The Foreign Office replied: “We certainly do not exclude any unattributable propaganda or psywar [psychological warfare] activities which would contribute to weakening the PKI permanently.”

It added:

“We therefore agree with the [above] recommendation… Suitable propaganda themes might be… Chinese interference in particular arms shipments; PKI subverting Indonesia as agents of foreign communists.” We want to act quickly while the Indonesians are still off balance but treatment will need to be subtle… Please let us know of any suggestions you may have on these lines where we could be helpful at this end.”

On Oct. 9, the intelligence agent confirmed that “we have made arrangements for distribution of certain unattributable material based on the general guidance” in the Foreign Office memo.

This involved “promoting and coordinating publicity” critical of the Sukarno government to “news agencies, newspapers and radio.”

“The impact has been considerable,” one file notes.

British propaganda covered in various newspapers included fabrications of nest-eggs accumulated abroad by Sukarno’s ministers and PKI preparations for a coup by carving up Jakarta into districts to engage in systematic slaughter.

Threat of Independent Development

The struggle between the army and the PKI was “a struggle basically for the commanding heights of the Indonesian economy,” British officials noted.

At stake was using the resources of Indonesia for the primary benefit of its people or for businesses, including Western companies.

London wanted to see a change in regime in Jakarta to bring an end to the “confrontation” with Malaya. But commercial interests were just as important.

Southeast Asia was “a major producer of some essential commodities” such as rubber, copra and chromium ore; “the defence of the sources of these products and their denial to a possible enemy are major interests to the Western powers,” the Foreign Office noted.

British foreign secretary Michel Stewart wrote in the middle of the slaughter: “It is only the economic chaos of Indonesia which prevents that country from offering great potential opportunities to British exporters. If there is going to be a deal in Indonesia, as I hope one day there may be, I think we ought to take an active part and try to secure a slice of the cake ourselves.”

President Sukarno clearly had the wrong economic priorities. In 1964, British-owned commercial interests had been placed under Indonesian management and control.

However, under the Suharto regime, the British foreign secretary told one Indonesian army General that “we are… glad that your government has decided to hand back the control of British estates to their original owners.”

The U.S. ambassador in Malaysia cabled Washington a year before the October 1965 events in Indonesia saying that “our difficulties with Indonesia stem basically from deliberate, positive GOI [Government of Indonesia] strategy of seeking to push Britain and the U.S. out of Southeast Asia.”

Britain was keen to establish good relations with Suharto, which were to remain for 30 years. A year after the beginning of the slaughter, the Foreign Office noted that “it was very necessary to demonstrate to the Indonesians that we regarded our relations with them as rapidly returning to normal.”

Britain was keen to establish “normal trade” and provide aid, and to express its “goodwill and confidence” in the new regime. British officials spoke to the new foreign minister, Adam Malik, of the “new relationship which we hope will develop between our two countries.”

A Foreign Office brief for the Cabinet said that Britain “shall do all we can to restore good relations with Indonesia and help her resume her rightful place in the world community.”

‘Potential for the Foreign Investor’

There is no mention in any of the files — that I could find — of the morality of engaging with the new regime. The slaughter was simply an irrelevance.

Most studies put the number of dead in the mid-1960s slaughters at between 500,000-800,000.

A combination of Western advice, aid and investment subsequently helped begin to transform the Indonesian economy into one that, although retaining some nationalist orientation, provided substantial opportunities and profits for Western investors, as Indonesia rejoined the IMF and the World Bank.

The consequence was that landlessness increased as land ownership became more concentrated; the peasants were afraid to organise, and the prospects of fundamental economic changes preferential to the poor were successfully eradicated.



Western businesses moved in. By the mid-1970s, a British CBI report noted that Indonesia presented “enormous potential for the foreign investor.”

The press reported that the country enjoyed a “favourable political climate” and the “encouragement of foreign investment by the country’s authorities.” BP, British Gas and Britoil were some of the companies that took advantage.

This is an edited extract from Mark Curtis’ book, Web of Deceit: Britain’s Real Role in the World

Mark Curtis is the co-director of Declassified U.K., and the author of five books and many articles on U.K. foreign policy.

This article is from Declassified UK.

