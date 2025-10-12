WATCH: Another Unjust US Extradition

Shares

After its failed attempt to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, the U.S. is trying to extradite another Australian on the grounds that he trained Chinese pilots.



Guest: Saffrine Duggan. Interviewers: Cathy Vogan and Elizabeth Vos. Time: 22:39. Producer: Cathy Vogan.

Australian pilot Dan Duggan will appear in the Federal Court of Australia this week in relation to an extradition request from the United States, which he is hoping to have overturned. His alleged offence centres around advanced flying lessons he gave at a South African flight academy in 2012 to foreign nationals, some of whom were Chinese.

Dan used to be a U.S. citizen and he was a pilot in the army until 2002. The secret Grand Jury indictment against him states that he didn’t obtain a licence from the U.S. State Department to deliver the training. It also accuses him of being involved in the purchase of the school’s plane before he was hired, to give what amounted to 18 hours of lessons.

The problem with the indictment is that Duggan ceased being a U.S. citizen on Australia Day 2012, January 26th, which predates the flight lessons. Also, what he did was not a crime in Australia.

Other Australians who delivered the same type of training have not been charged with anything. Duggan’s defence team will argue that the U.S. has no sovereign control over him and that there is an absence of dual criminality.

The problem with the process is that it is somewhat endless. Duggan was arrested and placed in solitary confinement as a high-risk prisoner three years ago. He not only has a wife but six children, who have had very little contact with him, contrary to Articles 3 and 9 of the U.N. Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Dr. Paul Anthony Bauert a practising paediatrician with over 40 years’ experience, and lifetime Fellow of the Royal Australasian College of Physicians has said he has ‘very serious concerns for Dan Duggan’s children’s physical and mental health. Each of the six children is exhibiting unmistakeable signs of stress and severe anxiety and is vulnerable to compounding ill-health.’

The stress and trauma suffered by the children, including recurring nightmares, is also detailed in commentary by Duggan’s wife, Saffrine, in submissions direct to the Attorney.

The Duggan family has suffered enormously, both emotionally and financially and CN Live! invited Saffrine Duggan to tell their story.