American Empire, Analysis, Anti-Colonialism, Britain, China, Commentary, Consortium News, Consortium News at 30, Egypt, Europe, Foreign Policy, Gaza, Genocide, Germany, History, Intelligence, Israel, Media, Middle East, Nicaragua, Palestine, Politics, Robert Parry, Ukraine, United Nations

WATCH: A Time of Grave Peril

Shares

Israel-U.S. relationship examined: Ex-C.I.A. officer John Kiriakou, former U.S. Green Party V.P. candidate Ajamu Baraka and CN Editor Joe Lauria joined host Danny Haiphong on his webcast Sunday.

The Israel-US Relationship Under the Microscope

The guests discussed the U.S.-Israeli relationship, the C.I.A and the Mossad, the “ceasefire” in Gaza, the information war Israel is losing in the U.S. and the role technology is playing in it, the British Terrorism Act, the war in Ukraine and the general age of peril the world is living through. 

Clockwise: Danny Haiphong, John Kiriakou and Joe Lauria.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.