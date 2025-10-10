Patrick Lawrence: Keep the Champagne Corked

We must allow for the possibility of success of Trump’s 20-point peace plan in Gaza, of course. But at writing I simply cannot see it. By Patrick Lawrence

As I read of the ceasefire Israel and the Hamas government in Gaza formally accepted in the early hours of Thursday, my mind went immediately to that memorable thought Hannah Arendt shared with Roger Errera, a French free-speech advocate, shortly before her death in 1975:

“If everybody always lies to you, the consequence is not that you believe the lies, but rather that nobody believes anything any longer.”

How, I mean to say, can one possibly take Bibi Netanyahu at his word as he commits to putting into force the 20–point peace plan the Israeli prime minister and President Donald Trump made public with flimsy fanfare at the White House late last month? With bottomless cynicism and treachery, the Zionist regime has broken every ceasefire accord to which it has agreed for the past two decades, if not longer.

Noam Chomsky on this topic, in a video recorded earlier and posted Thursday on “X”:

“Starting in November 2005 an agreement was reached between Israel and the Palestinian Authority then, not Hamas. Israel completely rejected it, and Hamas lived up to it, not a single rocket. Then came the January [2006] election [which Hamas won], and Israel intensified its attack with U.S. support. After that there were repeated attacks and ceasefire agreements. Every ceasefire agreement is approximately like what I’ve read. Israel completely dismisses and disregards it and maintains the siege in violation of the ceasefire and increases the violence. Hamas lives up to it, and Israel officially accepts that, agrees to it, until some escalation of Israeli violence leads to Hamas reaction, and then another episode of ‘mowing the lawn.’ That’s been going on since November 2005.”

As I was considering this well-established pattern Thursday morning, I saw other videos on “X” that showed Palestinian children dancing for joy amid the rubble to which the Zionist terror machine has reduced their homes in Gaza.

Children in Gaza sing and dance in the streets to celebrate the announcement of the ceasefire and the end of the Israeli genocide. pic.twitter.com/hmf9WiUrb4 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 9, 2025

Hope, I reflected, is the cruelest of the three cardinal virtues. How often — in our responses to events, in our professions, in love and in other personal relations — does it turn out to betray us. I hope, for all of our sakes but especially for the sake of those children and their parents, siblings, aunts, uncles, and all others who have suffered with them these past two years — well, these past 77 — that the accord going into effect as I write this holds.

We must allow for the possibility of success, of course. But at writing I simply cannot see it.

As Thursday morning went on, Hamas prepared to release the remaining hostages it has held since the events of Oct. 7, 2023 — 22 of them alive by Israel’s count, the bodies of 26 others — and the Israelis were (reportedly) arranging for the release of 250 Palestinians serving life sentences in Israel’s prison gulag and 1,700 others taken captive since Oct. 7 of two years ago. This is the first phase of the 20–point Gaza Peace Plan Trump and Netanyahu announced on Sept. 29. In the next phase the Israeli Occupation Forces are to withdraw from Gaza to a perimeter along its inland edge but still inside the Strip.

What is our question? Will Israel hold to this accord, or at what point will the Zionists betray it? Let me suggest my view this way: I am not dancing in the streets of the once-was factory town wherein I currently reside, and I do not see much dancing in London, Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, Berlin, Rome, Genoa, Madrid, Zaragoza, Athens, or any of the other big cities where hundreds of thousands have lately been demonstrating in behalf of the Palestinian cause.

[See: A Treacherous Israel Toys With a Deal on Gaza]

Tariq Kenney–Shawa, an analyst with the Palestinian research network Al Shabaka, put it this way on X: