JOHN KIRIAKOU: Militarized Police

“I was a federal law enforcement officer for two decades as a senior case manager and correctional treatment specialist for the U.S. Department of Justice, at the Federal Bureau of Prisons, in the Metropolitan Detention Center located in the middle of downtown Los Angeles.

I have a B.A. in criminal justice from Gonzaga University (1998), and an M.A. in criminal justice from Washington State University (2001). My Master’s thesis was entitled: “Boot Camp Prisons: Panacea or Potential?”

I have witnessed every horror imaginable. They would make your worst nightmare look like Winnie The Pooh. I worked Thanksgivings, Christmases and in the middle of many nights helping to ensure that you and your loved ones could sit together at holidays and were protected from monsters who could make your blood curdle.

I read court transcripts about attacks on children as young as 4 months old, and the testimony of 10 years old girls in Thailand that had been trafficked by their own parents into the tourist sex trade there. Then I got off duty and came home to my own children and make the mental transition into Mommy Mode.

I sat with the highest level ranking members of some of the most notoriously violent gangs. Think MS13, Mexican Mafia, Aryan Brotherhood, Armenian Power and Black Guerilla Family. I had their respect and they had mine.

I dealt with slick sickos like Jeffrey Epstein and Bernie Madoff, and fraudsters who stole millions and millions of your tax dollars.

I helped men and women from foreign countries get in touch with their local embassies, so they could get any assistance they needed.

I was Whitey Bulger’s case manager when the F.B.I. captured him in Santa Monica after decades of being on the Top Ten Most Wanted list.

I ran to help fellow staff when inmates drunk on prison hooch beat them unconscious. And I drove the chase vehicle behind the ambulance and sat at that staff member’s hospital bedside for 14 hours taking meticulous notes to support criminal prosecutions for assaulting a federal officer, while simultaneously comforting the man’s wife.

I dealt with an entire unit of the criminally insane. I won’t say any more about that. Your imagination can’t possibly understand.

I turned a crooked staff member into Internal Affairs and watched her get walked out after the investigation revealed she was smuggling drugs into the facility.

I treated every inmate as a human being without ever sacrificing my character or integrity, and addressed their concerns within the scope of policy and ensured their every right was upheld.

I had to help cut the noose of a 23-year-old who hung himself in his cell’s light fixture. His name was Jesse, and he has a permanent place in my heart because it didn’t have to happen.

I was pregnant with all three of my children and worked right along the inmates who treated me with the upmost of respect because they knew I cared and they made sure that no nonsense came my way.

I witnessed prosecutorial overreach, and silently cheered when a genuinely innocent person won his appeal and was released.

I had to tell ‘gangbangers’ that their mother, brother, or child had died or had been killed. I sat with them through their grief and tears, and I made sure that they didn’t feel alone at that moment.

I unequivocally support the firing and/or prosecution of ‘crooks in uniform’ that only make our community and my fellow officers unsafe.”