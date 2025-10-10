Hedges Report: Inside America’s Academic Gulags

I just want to talk about, American universities, especially research universities, are world renowned. We’ve of course damaged that tremendously. But what do we lose by creating, in essence, these academic gulags where any criticism of genocide can see you suspended or expelled?

Rashid Khalidi: Well, I think your comparison to authoritarian regimes abroad is very apt. I was in Chile visiting my son and my grandchildren when the Trump administration issued its demands in March. And my Chilena daughter-in-law said to me, this is exactly what they did here with the dictatorship.

The media, the judiciary, the lawyers, the universities, they had to shut down that space in civil society as a prelude or as part of the takeover by this authoritarian military regime. We’re not quite there yet, and I hope we never get there. But this is clearly part of a larger package, putting pressure on major television networks to censor speech of comedians. I’m sure they did that elsewhere, but I can’t imagine that before.

Chris Hedges: Right and let’s be clear, but Kimmel didn’t say anything. I’ve listened to it three times. He said nothing. He said nothing.

Rashid Khalidi: I know. It’s the demonstration effect. That’s what they’re doing with universities. That’s what they’re doing with the media. That’s what they’re doing with law firms. It’s just to show people we can do this. And that’s just the beginning, if you people don’t fall in line.

Chris Hedges: You, although are emeritus, you still teach, I think, a very popular, probably what survey course? I think you have 400 students or something, which you’re not, which as I said in the introduction, you’re not teaching. I want to ask you specifically, what kinds of things you feel you could not say in that classroom that are historically, of course, accurate.

Rashid Khalidi: Well, one of the things that the IHRA definition talks about is making certain kinds of comparisons. That these things are verboten, these things are in effect antisemitic. It says various other things about Israel.

I teach in the course you mentioned, which I will not be teaching this fall, unfortunately. I decided I couldn’t teach it. I teach, for example, about the Armenian genocide. And when you talk about that, you have to compare it to other genocides. The Herero and Nama genocide in what was then Southwest Africa, Namibia today. The Armenian genocide itself and it’s knock-on effects. Obviously the Holocaust.

And I would have had to bring in or people would have said, well, why are you not talking about what’s going on today, I would have had to bring in what is credibly been determined to be a genocide by all kinds of experts in this field. I would have had to bring that in and that would have brought me up potentially on disciplinary charges because Columbia has said that IHRA definition will be a basis for disciplinary proceedings.

And this has happened to colleagues of mine, one of whom was brought up after the fall 2023 semester. She teaches about genocide, Holocaust, and so on. She’s herself the daughter of two Holocaust survivors. And a student complained about some of the texts she was using and some of the things she was saying and some of the comparisons she was making. And she was dragged before a kangaroo court for the better part of an academic year.

And she finally decided she can’t teach anymore. She’s like me, retired, and was teaching the odd course. And I would have felt that teaching about, for example, the various constitutional laws in Israel, which are inherently racist, would lead me to fall afoul of one of the examples given in the IHRA definition, which is calling Israel a racist endeavor.

Well, I mean, you talk about this law passed in 2018, which says only the Jewish people have the right of self-determination and that Jewish settlement is a national value, those things are discriminatory and racist on the face of them. They are parts now of the Israeli constitution. They were adopted by the Knesset with a majority, which makes them constitutional provisions.

I couldn’t have said that in class without somebody saying, you’re violating IHRA and dragging me through the idiotic kangaroo courts that Columbia has arbitrarily set up or chosen to use federal law to set up. I had an argument with an administrator, I said well, this is federal law. I said, you have the capability in these tribunals of saying this has no merits in just throwing them out.

Instead, people are dragged through months and months and months of investigation. So those are examples, among others, of things that I might not have been able to say. I talk about Wahhabi Islam. Now, there are some people who could come up and say, well, the things you are saying are offensive to us as Saudis an ethnic group or offensive to us in terms of our religious beliefs.

And I would have had to put up with the same kind of idiotic proceedings that several of my colleagues have been dragged through, whereby they taught the subjects about which they know more than anybody on Earth in some cases, using texts that are the standard texts and students who are offended for whatever reason are able to use these procedures to, in one or two cases, either end their careers or force them to stop teaching what they were teaching.

Chris Hedges” Let’s talk about the way academics such as yourself are monitored by groups like CAMERA [Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis], Campus Watch, I mean, of course, Charlie Kirk had, I think, a website called Professor Watch[list] or something. Talk about that. I mean, you’ve certainly, they’ve followed you pretty closely.

Rashid Khalidi: Well, this is not new. I mean, this goes back to the 1980s and 90s when I think the ADL [Anti-Defamation League] was actually publishing books — this is before the internet, before online stuff — about people whom they argued were anti-Israel. And it’s been a constant feature we’ve been putting up with for decades now, actually.

When I arrived at Columbia in 2003, there was a large body of off-campus organizations that were pushing a narrative that there were a variety of faculty at Columbia who were antisemitic and anti-Israel. They found a group of collaborators within the student bodies. One of them, by the way, was Bari Weiss, who was an undergraduate at the time.

Chris Hedges: Yeah, I was going to ask you and I just want you to stop and explain because she looks like she’s about to head the news division of CBS. Explain what she did at Columbia.

Rashid Khalidi: Right. Well, she and a small group of other students complained about a number of my colleagues, most of them in the department that’s now targeted — the Middle East, South Asian, and African Studies Department. It then had a different name.

And they made a film called “Columbia Unbecoming,” Conduct Unbecoming, cute little name, always media savvy young lady, operating together with powerful off-campus groups which have propelled her to fame since.

They brought this before, the then president brought it before a committee which said there’s nothing to these accusations. That didn’t stop them. They had a chorus in what I call the gutter press. There was a newspaper published in New York then called The New York Sun. It’s still alive online. You have the Murdoch Washington, sorry, Wall Street Journal, the Murdoch New York Post. You had The Daily News. You had a couple of other papers.

And TV stations, especially Fox TV stations, which pursued this narrative for quite a long time, even after it had been debunked by this presidential committee that looked into these accusations. Ms. Weiss has gone on to fame and fortune since then, hired by The New York Times, fired by The New York Times, set up a paper of her own.

Chris Hedges: I don’t think she was fired.

Rashid Khalidi: Well, no, she probably wasn’t. That would have given too much credit to The New York Times, which deserves absolutely no credit. And their behavior in terms of Gaza and in terms of what’s been going on on campus has been despicable, in my view. And in the view of almost anybody else who knows what’s actually going on in Gaza and then reads the tripe that’s published daily on the news and opinion pages of The New York Times.

Chris Hedges: I mean, it was quite vicious what she did, but you know, she was a stalking horse. These people are very well funded. In fact, AIPAC [American Israel Public Affairs Committee] and these Zionist groups will create talking points for these students. This is not an individual effort, let’s be clear. And the Hillel House on all of these campuses are just AIPAC houses.

Rashid Khalidi: Well, every Hillel. I mean, Hillels used to be independent. Each Hillel at each university had its own local board of faculty and community members. When I was teaching at the University of Chicago, I went and spoke at the Hillel there, the then rabbi, may God rest his soul, Danny Leifer, would invite me every couple of months and we’d have debates and arguments and discussions.

That’s impossible now. If you have, or publicly known to have supported boycott, divestment and sanctions, you cannot cross the portal of a Hillel anymore. There’s a national Hillel which has national rules. Many students are unhappy about that, many Jewish students, but it is what it is.

And there is an Israel affairs officer, as far as I know, appointed, I don’t know what the title is, but appointed by the Israeli government who’s there to make sure that the line is followed and that Israeli propaganda is generated as required.

So yes, you have, and that’s just the least of it. I mean, you have all kinds of groups, [Mothers Against College Antisemitism], faculty groups, powerful, well-funded off-campus groups, as well as Israel Studies programs that the universities themselves organize. There’s a major degree program with Tel Aviv University in the School of General Studies. There’s a new program to bring Israeli post-docs and faculty on sabbatical to Columbia.

The university has mandated that three faculty, new faculty, be appointed in Israel Studies. So you have all kinds of aspects to this which involve very powerful, very well financed, very well connected off-campus actors and in this the students are just a minor, really a minor factor.

If you look at the student body of Columbia, its views were very clear several years ago when majorities at Columbia and Barnard voted for divestment from companies that support the Israeli occupation. That’s the view of the majority of Columbia students a few years ago. My guess is it’s only grown stronger, that view.

But a small minority of students, probably a minority of Jewish students who oppose those views have garnered enormous attention and a lot of support from outside. They have, in particular, support within the Board of Trustees and among many alumni and donors, as well as these powerful off-campus organizations.

Chris Hedges: I remember speaking to some of the Jewish students in the encampment at Columbia and they would go to Jewish Theological to prepare their meals for Shabbat and be insulted, harassed by Zionists. In fact, in many ways, anecdotally, the Jewish students who joined these protests were the ones who were most targeted on a campus.

Rashid Khalidi: I mean, they had the hardest time because back home or in their community, there’s a deep, deep division. Especially older people are very committed to a certain vision of Israel. And for them, this is heresy, what many of these students were doing. That’s less the case with younger people across the spectrum.

Young people are much less likely to see the fantasies that are peddled by the mainstream media. They pay no attention to The New York Times or CNN or whatever. They get their news from alternative and independent and social media.

And they see a live stream genocide and they know that that’s true. That’s the truth. CNN is lies. The New York Times is lies. This is true. They know it. And so increasingly younger people who watch programs like the ones you do and many other people do nowadays, they get their news from podcasts.

They get the news, as I say, from live streamers in Gaza who are being systematically murdered one by one by the Israelis, by the way. Today, they issued a threat against one of these local journalists saying he’s Hamas. That’s a death sentence. There are over 200 journalists who have been murdered in Gaza. It’s the largest total of journalists in any war that I can remember. And the mainstream media doesn’t seem to pay any attention. These are their people. These are journalists. But they’re brown journalists. They’re Palestinians. They don’t count.

Chris Hedges: Yeah. Well, I would also say they’re journalists that are actually doing the job rather than sitting in a hotel in Jerusalem being fed by background briefings by the IDF [Israel Defense Forces]. And in a way they shame the journalists because they’re actually reporting rather than acting as stenographers for power.

I want to ask about what it means to put these departments in receivership. What does that mean?

Rashid Khalidi: Well, it hasn’t actually happened. We have yet to see what the monitor, appointed by the federal government, belonging to a company which celebrated Israel in a ceremony in June so we know where they stand in the politics of this issue. We have yet to see what that monitor is actually going to do.

We have yet to see what the newly appointed senior vice provost for area studies, whose remit starts with Middle East studies, which includes both that department of Middle East, South Asian and African studies and the Middle East Institute and the Center for Palestine Studies and the Institute for Israel and Jewish Studies. We know that the latter is going to be reinforced. They’ve already said they’re going to have three appointments in Israel Studies.

So he’s not going to do anything to the Institute for Israel and Jewish Studies except give them three lines. But we have yet to see what either the monitor or this senior provost are actually going to do vis-a-vis that department. I think the important thing is the chilling effect.

You don’t need to actually do a great deal. You just pick a few faculty members like my colleague in the law school, Katherine Franke, or my colleague whom I just mentioned, Marianne Hirsch, who decided not to teach her courses after being harassed in the way that I mentioned back in 2023.

You just have to pick a few targets and the demonstration effect of that is intended and is meant and sometimes succeeds in chilling speech, chilling teaching. I know many people who are not going to teach courses this semester of my colleagues out of fear that if I teach about settler colonialism, if I teach about genocide, if I teach this or that about the Middle East, I’m going to be hauled up before these kangaroo courts on the basis of some complaint by a student who may have interpreted or misinterpreted what I said in class or interpreted or misinterpreted one of the assigned readings.