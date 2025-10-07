A Treacherous Israel Toys With a Deal on Gaza

Shares

What does Israel have to gain with what appears to be another charade? For one, the potential PR win to blunt the extraordinary, worldwide condemnation Israel is facing, most importantly in the United States, writes Joe Lauria.



By Joe Lauria

Special to Consortium News



Hamas and Israeli officials began indirect negotiations at the luxury Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday on the details of a cease-fire plan that Donald Trumps says will end the killing in Gaza. But there is very little reason for optimism.

Trump laid out the plan last Monday in the presence of Benjamin Netanyahu, after the Israeli prime minister had a chance to make last minute edits. It seemed like it was a deal designed to fail in order to pin the blame on Hamas.

Israel is desperately losing the public relations war, which Trump has openly acknowledged. Israel has acknowledged it too, given the amount of money it is spending on U.S. social media “influencers” and the Zionist deals to purchase TikTok and CBS News.

Israel has to make a show of wanting peace. Blame for the continuing carnage has to be shifted to Hamas. So the Trump-Netanyahu deal was presented as take-it-or-leave it. It is essentially an offer to surrender: give up your weapons, give up the hostages and give up political power to a “technocratic” Arab body that will be put under a governing board run by Trump himself (and Tony Blair of all people.)

In exchange, Hamas would get back more than 1,000 Palestinian hostages being held by Israel. And the occupying IDF would withdraw from parts of Gaza but not completely from the Strip. That’s it.

Trump gave Hamas a deadline of Sunday to accept surrender or said he would back Israel to “finish the job” in Gaza. The idea is that after it was expected Hamas would reject such a one-sided deal, it would be blamed for rejecting “peace” so that the “job” — genocide and ethnic cleansing — could continue.

The job is going on anyway as Israel ignored Trump’s order to stop bombing Gaza during the negotiation, as it continues killing Palestinians, though the numbers of dead are declining as the talks continue.

Hamas’ Responds

Instead of rejecting this terrible offer and thus playing into U.S. and Israeli hands, Hamas shrewdly said it was ready to deal. It threw the ball back into Israel’s court, muddying the waters as to who would be blamed if, as anticipated, peace does not come.

Jeremey Scahill of Drop Site News reported:

“A senior Hamas official told Drop Site that the group’s leadership understood that ‘this proposal was not put forward to find an end to the war. It is either total surrender or continue the war. Take it or leave it.’ They viewed it as ‘catastrophic in the short and long term, for the resistance and for the whole Palestinian cause.’ But on a strategic level, Hamas officials and other Palestinian leaders knew that formally rejecting Trump’s offer would be disastrous. The public narrative would almost certainly portray Hamas as rejecting peace even after a broad coalition of Muslim and Arab countries had endorsed it.”

Hamas says it will disarm and turn power over to an Arab-led technocratic government, but did not rule out having a say in the future governance of Gaza. Details of Israel’s withdrawal from parts of Gaza and who would provide security in the areas Israel does vacate are among the sticking points being discussed indirectly at Sharm el-Sheik.

Al Jazeera reported on Tuesday that these are Hamas’ demands after day two of the talks, quoting a Hamas official who said:

“The second day in Sharm el-Sheikh focused on withdrawal maps for Israeli forces and scheduling the release of Israeli captives.

The Hamas delegation demanded linking the stages of the release of Israeli captives to the stages of the withdrawal by Israel’s military.

The delegation stressed the release of the last Israeli hostage must coincide with the final withdrawal of the occupation forces.

The delegation underscored the need to receive international guarantees for a final ceasefire, including the removal of all Israeli soldiers from Gaza’s territory.”

A History of Israeli Treachery

The Palestinians know exactly who they are dealing with. Al Jazeera also reported:

“Hamas’s top negotiator, Khalil al-Hayya, says the Gaza-based group does ‘not trust the occupation, not even for a second,’ Egyptian state-linked Al Qahera News reports. ‘Therefore, we want real guarantees,’ al-Hayya said, accusing Israel of violating two ceasefires in the war on Gaza. ‘The Israeli occupation throughout history does not keep its promises, and we have experienced it twice in this war.’”

Chris Hedges, a former New York Times Middle East bureau chief, during earlier negotiations in January wrote in his piece, “The Ceasefire Charade”:

“Israel, going back decades, has played a duplicitous game. It signs a deal with the Palestinians that is to be implemented in phases. The first phase gives Israel what it wants — in this case the release of the Israeli hostages in Gaza — but Israel habitually fails to implement subsequent phases that would lead to a just and equitable peace. It eventually provokes the Palestinians with indiscriminate armed assaults to retaliate, defines a Palestinian response as a provocation and abrogates the ceasefire deal to reignite the slaughter.”

There is every reason to believe this will happen again this time.

What does Israel and Netanyahu have to gain with what appears to be another charade?

First, the potential PR win to blunt the extraordinary, worldwide condemnation Israel is facing, most importantly in the United States. Without U.S. weapons, money and diplomatic cover, the Greater Israel project would ground to a halt.

Netanyahu is keenly aware of the importance of social media to win over Americans who are abandoning a genocidal Israel in droves.

The second thing to gain is an end to continued anti-Netanyahu protests in Israel regarding the hostages. Given the plethora of official statements of intent by Israeli officials since Oct. 7, 2023, Israel’s real war aims are clearly not to free the hostages or defeat Hamas, but to commit genocide and ethnically cleansing Gaza of Palestinians so that Israel can make Gaza part of Greater Israel once and for all.

The chutzpah of Israeli officials publicly declaring their criminal intent and their actual war aims is a thing to behold, fed by decades of maximum impunity. It apparently has not begun to sink in with some of them that this impunity is at last vanishing.

The Wall Street Journal reported that extremist Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich blasted any easing of the killing in Gaza while the talks for the hostage release goes on.

And extremist National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir threatened to pull his party out of Netanyahu’s government if Hamas “wasn’t destroyed after the release of all of the hostages.”

Ben-Givr knows that it is too early to destroy Hamas because what excuse would there be to continue the ethnic cleansing operation and the total takeover and annexation of Gaza? Defeating Hamas is not the principle aim of the war.

There was a time when fanatics like Smotrich and Ben-Givr were on the fringes of Israeli society and properly viewed as the unhinged ideologues that they are. But they and others like them now sit in the government. They are the inheritors of the dream of a Greater Israel of the Zionist founding fathers including David Ben-Gurion, the first prime minister.

Since then, Israeli leaders have pursued the goal by piecemeal. The initial 1948 ethnic cleansing of 750,000 Palestinians from their land was a start. More land was seized in 1967 and 1973. But now the Israelis are closer than ever to achieving their diabolical dream.

So if Netanyahu can get the remaining hostages back and squelch the protests, he will bask in a short-term political victory.

That will leave the unresolved issues in Sharm el-Sheikh of Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza, Hamas’ disarmament, and the make-up of an Arab-backed government.

As long as Israel and the United States demand Hamas’ surrender to a regime led by Donald Trump and Tony Blair the chances of a deal are practically nil. Tel Aviv will then blame Hamas and will resume the genocide.

One wonders how much of this Trump understands, so engrossed as he is with his own image and winning an elusive Nobel Peace Prize. When the deal fails following the prisoner exchanges, and when Israel’s full-scale ethnic cleansing resumes, does anyone doubt that even if Netanyahu may have cost him the Prize that Trump won’t back him 100 percent to “finish the job?”

Joe Lauria is editor-in-chief of Consortium News and a former U.N. correspondent for The Wall Street Journal, Boston Globe, and other newspapers, including The Montreal Gazette, the London Daily Mail and The Star of Johannesburg. He was an investigative reporter for the Sunday Times of London, a financial reporter for Bloomberg News and began his professional work as a 19-year old stringer for The New York Times. He is the author of two books, A Political Odyssey, with Sen. Mike Gravel, foreword by Daniel Ellsberg; and How I Lost By Hillary Clinton, foreword by Julian Assange.