Trump Orders Israel to Stop Bombing Gaza

In a surprise move, Hamas has formally agreed to Trump’s peace plan and is prepared to release all hostages. In response, the U.S. president ordered Israel to cease fire. Will it listen?

By Joe Lauria

Special to Consortium News



U.S. President Donald Trump ordered Israel to “immediately” cease bombing Gaza on Friday after Hamas said it would agree to Trump’s peace plan and would release the Israeli hostages it still holds.

Trump wrote on social media:

“Based on the Statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE. Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly! Right now, it’s far too dangerous to do that. We are already in discussions on details to be worked out. This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long sought PEACE in the Middle East.”

The ball has now passed from Hamas’ court to Israel’s. Giving up now would dash the plans of Benjamin Netanyahu’s extremist government to complete the Greater Israel vision of the country’s founders, which in the current instance is to drive the Palestinian people from Gaza and seize total control of the enclave.

Netanyahu can expect strong resistance from his cabinet to agree to Trump’s demand that it end military operations there.

Netanyahu’s office issued a statement early Saturday saying Israel was ready to put into effect the first stage of Trump’s plan regarding the hostages’ release. But it made no mention of negotiating the details with Hamas.

“We will continue to work in full cooperation with the President and his team in order to bring the war to an end in accordance with the principles set forth by Israel, which are consistent with President Trump’s vision,” the statement said.

Hamas said it was willing to enter into indirect talks to get the deal done. The militant group said it would agree to give up power to a new Palestinian governing body in which it wanted to play a part, specifically saying it was prepared “to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body of independent technocrats, based on Palestinian national consensus and Arab and Islamic support.”

Hamas said it would give up its weapons if Israel ended its occupation and would release the 20 remaining hostages in exchange for 250 Palestinians serving life sentences in Israel and 1,750 who had been detained since the current hostilities began in October 2023.

??Hamas has submitted the following response to mediators regarding a ceasefire deal. pic.twitter.com/H3qU7lRUHm — Hamdah Salhut (@hamdahsalhut) October 3, 2025

DEVELOPING STORY. RETURN FOR MORE UPDATES