WATCH: Israelis Make Illegal Arrests on Sumud Flotilla

Israeli soldiers make arrests as they board the flotilla of 40 boats with 500 people on the high seas on its way to Gaza. Watch the feed from the flotilla here.

Scroll back to see arrests. See X feed for updates on Israeli abductions on the flotilla in international waters as protests erupt in Europe. Drop Site News, whose editor Alex Colston is aboard one of the boats, reported that as of 5pm U.S. Eastern time, six of the vessels have been intercepted in international waters about 60 nautical miles from Gaza, while the others continued toward the Palestinian coast.

The site reported:

“Several ships participating in the flotilla have reported being hit with water cannons, chemical sprays, or being surrounded by unidentified ships believed to be under the command of the Israeli navy.”

Progressive International, whose co-general coordinator David Adler is also onboard, reported that the Spanish, Italian and Turkish naval vessels that had accompanied the flotilla, shied away from confrontation with Israel, writing:

“Fearing a repeat of the massacre carried out by Israeli naval commandos on the Turkish MV Mavi Marmara in 2010, which killed nine activists in the Gaza Freedom Flotilla, Italy, Spain and Turkey deployed naval escorts to accompany the Flotilla. But they were ultimately unprepared to enter into a confrontation with Israeli forces in defence of the mission and its participants — with Italy using its vessel in an attempt to demobilise the Flotilla and Spain abandoning the “accompaniment” as the Flotilla entered the so-called ‘red zone’, an arbitrary boundary defined by Israeli forces.”

DIn another reminder of Israel’s fundamental settler-colonial nature, a Jewish male occupation soldier from Britain arrests passengers on the Sumud flotilla pic.twitter.com/100cLYhZvz — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) October 1, 2025

In a reminder of Israel’s settler colonial nature, a Jewish female occupation soldier from the American suburbs threatens a Global Sumud Flotilla ship entering the zone of siege pic.twitter.com/aDOccQlvST — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) October 1, 2025