Craig Murray: What Fresh Hell Is This?

Starmer is the most unpopular Prime Minister in British history, writes Craig Murray, and Blair being made effectively Governor of Gaza is so sickening as to be beyond belief.
By Craig Murray
CraigMurray.org.uk
Friday saw two announcements: Keir Starmer is to introduce compulsory digital ID cards in the U.K., and Tony Blair was put forward by the White House to be the colonial administrator of Gaza for five years.
The political economy of the world appears locked in a vertiginous downward spiral. You don’t have to scratch very hard to find that Tony Blair’s hand is also behind the compulsory ID plan. He has been pushing it for nearly thirty years, and now it comes with added links to Larry Ellison, Palantir and Israel.
The government will be able to garner and centralise knowledge of everything about you. Every detail of your financial transactions, your DNA, your family, your medical records, your education, employment and accommodation. It will be a very short time before the digital ID is linked to your social media accounts and your IP access to monitor your browsing.
There is already the intention to control us through our access to financial services. I have spoken with one of the women charged for protesting outside the Leonardo factory in Edinburgh. She has had her bank accounts cancelled – simply losing the money in them – and cannot open a new account. You may recall they tried to debank Nigel Farage. The campaign to defend Julian Assange suffered multiple banking cancellations.
The desire of the state to control people politically through their ability to carry out ordinary transactions is not in doubt. It is demonstrated. Once you have a compulsory digital ID linked to transactions – which will follow very swiftly, I am quite certain – they will be able to simply switch off your ability to pay for anything. Add this to a digital currency which tracks all of your expenditure – all the key elements of which are already installed – and total control will be in place.
Starmer is trying to dress up a digital ID as an immigration control – whether you support immigration control or not, the notion that it will make a significant difference is nonsense. Landlords, employers, banks and lawyers already have to check the ID and status of their clients. For those bent on evasion, one more piece of bureaucracy will make little difference. It is the law-abiding who will be enmeshed in the system of control.
Increases in state surveillance and restrictions on personal freedom are always falsely framed as protection against a terrible threat – Paedophiles or fraudsters or immigrants or Russians. Yet despite an ever shrinking area of personal freedom, none of these real or invented threats ever actually recedes.
Starmer is the most unpopular prime minister in history. Attempting to force through this deeply unpopular measure is going to cause him real difficulties in parliament. The calculation is that Reform will oppose the measure on libertarian grounds, and that this will allow Starmer to show himself as tougher on immigration than Reform. The breathtaking cynicism of this is typical of the Starmer government, which believes in nothing except their own power.
As for Blair being made effectively Governor of Gaza, this is so sickening as to be beyond belief. The man who killed a million Iraqis on the basis of lies about weapons of mass destruction (WMD), who has made hundreds of millions of pounds through PR services to dictators, whose Tony Blair Institute has drawn up “Gaza Riviera” plans for Trump, and who has been discussing with western oil companies the takeover of Gaza’s gas field, is touted to administer the mass grave which Gaza has become.
In any reasonable world this would be impossible. The degeneration of western society is profound. There are no ethics in play beyond the dominance of power, wealth and greed. Blair manages to embody these in one person.
Craig Murray is an author, broadcaster and human rights activist. He was British ambassador to Uzbekistan from August 2002 to October 2004 and rector of the University of Dundee from 2007 to 2010. His coverage is entirely dependent on reader support. Subscriptions to keep this blog going are gratefully received.
Subscriptions to keep Craig Murray’s blog going are gratefully received. Because some people wish an alternative to PayPal, Murray has set up new methods of payment including a GoFundMe appeal and a Patreon account.
This article is from CraigMurray.org.uk.
Views expressed in this article may or may not reflect those of Consortium News.
Can the Guardian apologise and re-hire cartoonist Steve Bell to give us the essential Tony Blair?
Blair, from his position in what’s being called the GITA (Gaza International Transitional Authority) will likely be able to bypass any decisions made by the full board – the structure sets a parallel authority in the Chairman’s office – and essentially be a fund manager. He’ll have his hand on the money faucet vis a vis relief and reconstruction efforts. None of this has anything to do with what can or will happen on the ground in Gaza; I’m sure Mr. Blair couldn’t care in the least; he’ll have construction and engineering firms and whomever else looking to do him a favor to expedite the release of that filthy lucre.
Thank you again Craig Murray. Tony Bloody Blair!? Of course, he is a perfect colonial administrator. A serial liar, war criminal and corrupt grifter.
Compulsory digital ID and surveillance. Abusing the law (the so-called Terrorism Act) to target political rivals, dissidents and anti-genocide demonstrators. Aiding, funding and enabling the Genocide. etc. The UK
A couple of days ago, George Galloway was detained at Gatwick by armed police, he was interrogated and his personal devices were seized. No charges were filed of course. Galloway is a veteran politician, decades long MP, journalist, media personality, And the UK has the bottle to call itself a “democracy” that respects the rule of law? The Orwellianisms are too many to mention.
The UK/US and EU vassals are rank hypocrites who are aiding and enabling genocide, authoritarianism, and pushing for war against Iran, Russia and China. It is not hyperbole to point out the likelihood of nuclear war is the highest it has ever been in our lifetimes. But it seems none of that is important, as long as the oligarchy and their political puppets maintain power.
Maybe Bush Jr. can team up with Tony, that would be fitting as well.
ID cards and Blair! Hideous! The political USA is totally wretched; that of Britain too. Conversations here – among the willing and interested – revolve around analyses “how did this happen here”? The moral rot among the so-called “leadership” “western world leadership” exceeds even one’s imaginative capacities until it leaves one wanting to retch the unbelieveable awfulness up and out without let up. Is it the viciousness that’s the poison in insipient capitalism? global capitalism? that vitiates humanism? expunges the roots of just plain decency?
I have mentioned this before but when I try to post something on Facebook from Consortium News it does not let me. In fact , it does not let me post anything from this site. I get the message 403 forbidden whatever this means. Just FYI.
I’m no acolyte of Lenin (more of a Kropotkin guy), but seriously: What is to be done???
.¿what is usa doing appointing a brit to the Palestinien land?
¿By what right?
Palestine is a state.
Tony Blair just seems so eager to face the gallows for war crimes. He was a cheerleader for the Iraq War. Probably on Epstein’s list.
The Gaza International Transit Authority (GITA) will be yet another reassignment point, somewhat akin to that of GITMO, only its location and clandestine modus operandi will not be in Caribbean Cuba, but the eastern Mediterranean’s CCCC (Corporate Capitalist Cash Conversion) Compound.
So, this is where “Western enlightenment” has led, and this is precisely why the East is rising. The West has lost any control over its greed and narcissism. It no longer has any values to promote beyond “me first, me only.” The cure? Control yourself. But don’t look to Western leadership for that!