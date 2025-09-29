Australian Media Union Stands Up to Zionist Lobby

Shares

The Australian Media Entertainment Arts Alliance (MEAA) has issued a strong statement defending its members who have been fired and brought to court by the Zionist lobby for daring to criticize Israel’s atrocities in Gaza.

Video by Cathy Vogan for Consortium News.



Statement issued by the MEAA:

“The Media Entertainment Arts Alliance has long fought for media freedoms, rebuking censorship and calling for access to information. Since October 7, MEAA has seen a rise in threats, harassment, and intimidation of journalists who report and comment on Gaza.

High-profile journalists including Antoinette Lattouf, Peter Lalor and Mary Kostakidis have found themselves dismissed, censored and harassed by powerful lobby groups, who seek to undermine press freedom. When reporting, MEAA journalists are subject to the code of ethics, who in their professional capacity, often provide critical commentary on political warfare. These are the tenets of democracy. Our colleagues across the entertainment and arts sectors are also facing censorship on Australian stages and screens. We stand with our colleagues in their workplaces, in the courtrooms, and in their deaths to raise our voices against the silence.” — MEAA, September 24, 2025

This extension of a protective wing by the country’s largest and most established union for creative professionals came on the very day last week that Antoinette Lattouf was compensated in court by the ABC, Australia’s national broadcaster, for unlawful dismissal.

MEAA’s statement follows the issuing of months of statements of support from around the world for Mary Kostakidis, whose reporting on Middle East conflicts has been challenged by the Zionist Federation of Australia under the Racial Discrimination Act. Both parties are expected to appear in the Federal Court early next year.

Sports journalist Peter Lalor was sacked earlier this year by radio SEN for social media posts about the Gaza genocide. Lattouf too had been dismissed for her social media post (of a Human Rights Watch report about starvation as a weapon of war); and not for anything either had said on air at their networks.

According to the United Nations, the number of Palestinian journalists killed by Israel since the start of the war stood at 242 by Aug. 11.