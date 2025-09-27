Analysis, Commentary, Europe, Fascism, FBI, Free Speech, Gaza, Genocide, Intelligence, Israel, Middle East, Palestine

WATCH: A Rally for Sanity

Ray McGovern, Dennis Kucinich, Judge Andrew Napolitano, Scott Ritter, Gerald Celente, Garland Nixon, Roger Waters (live video) and Joe Lauria addressed a rally in Kingston, NY Saturday in defense of sanity in a world gone mad. 

 

The views expressed are solely those of the speakers and may or may not reflect those of Consortium News.

3 comments for “WATCH: A Rally for Sanity

  1. Antonia Shouse
    September 27, 2025 at 15:33

    Thank you for that!

  2. Drew Hunkins
    September 27, 2025 at 13:28

    My wife and I both wish we could be there. Best wishes from Wisconsin.

  3. Julie
    September 27, 2025 at 10:52

    Would be nice if they could address the rise amongst hypocritical LIBERALS in censorship of Palestinian writers/books, like the recent band of families forcing the school district to ban a book for children in Chappaqua NY: hxxps://pen.org/press-release/advocates-and-authors-call-on-chappaqua-ny-school-leaders-to-reverse-ban-on-young-palestinians-speak-book/

