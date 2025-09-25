American Empire, Analysis, Australia, Britain, China, Commentary, U.S.

WATCH: Time to Cancel AUKUS

The AUKUS military alliance between Australia, the U.K. and the U.S. poses a threat of war with China.

The NO AUKUS Coalition of Victoria, Australia argues that the AUKUS military alliance between Australia, the U.K. and the .U.S poses a threat of war with China. Panelists explore alternatives for Australia’s peace, security and independence in a global climate of big powers’ military build-up and growing tensions.

Speakers include:

Professor Richard Tanter from the Nautilus Institute;

Dr Margie Beavis from the Medical Association for the Prevention of War;

Emma Shortis from the Australia Institute;

Stephanie Theusen from the Health and Community Services Union;

Hamish McPherson from Labor Against War;

Tim Read from the Australian Greens Party.

Moderated by Joseph Camilleri, social scientist and philosopher

 

