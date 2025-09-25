Italian Navy Sails to Protect Gaza Flotilla

Shares

By Ann Wright

As the Israeli government continues unabated its horrific genocide of Palestinians and the destruction of housing and infrastructure in Gaza, in the third attack on the 42-ship Global Sumud flotilla, drones struck multiple boats in international waters southwest of the Greek island of Crete on Wednesday morning.

In May, another flotilla ship, the Conscience, was attacked in international waters off Malta. It was damaged by Israeli bombs that blew holes in the deck of the ship’s bow causing severe damage in the hold in the bow of the ship.

These assassin drones have ruthlessly and systematically killed hundreds of Palestinians in Gaza over the past two years.

14 Sailboats Attacked

Fourteen sailboats have been confirmed to have been attacked in the early morning hours Wednesday using chemical devices or “flashbangs” on steroids.

Ann Wright served 29 years in the U.S. Army/Army Reserve and retired as a colonel. She was also a U.S. diplomat for 16 years but resigned in 2003 in opposition to the U.S. war on Iraq. She is a coordinator with U.S. Boats to Gaza and on the Steering committee of the Gaza Freedom Flotilla. She has been in Israeli prison two times and deported from Israel twice for sailing on the Gaza flotillas. She has participated in flotillas in 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2018 and was in Istanbul (2024), Malta (2025) and Sicily (2025) for flotilla attempts at sailing to break the illegal Israeli blockade of Gaza. She was also a coordinator of the 2009 Gaza Freedom March that brought 1,350 persons from 55 countries to Cairo to enter Gaza on the first anniversary of the horrific Israeli Cast Lead attack on Gaza that killed 1,400 and left over 100,000 Palestinians homeless.