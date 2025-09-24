Australian journalist Mary Kostakidis, accused in court of antisemitism because of her reporting critical of Israel, was among the speakers at this rally in Melbourne covered by CN.
Australian journalist Mary Kostakidis, accused in court of antisemitism because of her reporting critical of Israel, was among the speakers at this rally in Melbourne covered by CN.
What Australia needs are more people like Mary Kostakidis. She makes me proud to be a part of her thinking on all matters involving freedom, justice, honesty and truth. Few people have contributed more to our country than this worthy journalist. More strength to Mary and those with the same values.