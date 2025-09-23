WATCH LIVE: The 80th UN General Debate

Donald Trump is among heads of government and state addressing the 80th general debate of the United Nations General Assembly as Gaza burns.
Plenary Meetings for the General Debate of the Eightieth Session – Tuesday, 23 September to Saturday, 27 September and Monday, 29 September 2025
1st day – Morning: Tuesday, 23 September 2025 – 9:00 am
1
Brazil
His Excellency Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva
President of the Federative Republic of Brazil
2
United States of America
His Excellency Donald Trump
President of the United States of America
3
Indonesia
His Excellency Prabowo Subianto
President of the Republic of Indonesia
4
Türkiye
His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdo?an
President of the Republic of Türkiye
5
Peru
Her Excellency Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra
President of the Republic of Peru
6
Jordan
His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein
King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan
7
Republic of Korea
His Excellency Jae Myung Lee
President of the Republic of Korea
8
Qatar
His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani
Amir of the State of Qatar
9
Suriname
Her Excellency Jennifer Geerlings-Simons
President of the Republic of Suriname
10
Lithuania
His Excellency Gitanas Naus?da
President of the Republic of Lithuania
11
Portugal
His Excellency Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa
President of the Portuguese Republic
12
Uruguay
His Excellency Yamandú Orsi
President of the Eastern Republic of Uruguay
13
Slovenia
Her Excellency Nataša Pirc Musar
President of the Republic of Slovenia
14
Kazakhstan
His Excellency Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
President of the Republic of Kazakhstan
15
South Africa
His Excellency Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa
President of the Republic of South Africa
16
Uzbekistan
His Excellency Shavkat Mirziyoyev
President of the Republic of Uzbekistan
1st day – Afternoon: Tuesday, 23 September 2025 – 3:00 pm
1
Mongolia
His Excellency Khurelsukh Ukhnaa
President of Mongolia
2
Turkmenistan
His Excellency Serdar Berdimuhamedov
President of Turkmenistan
3
Chile
His Excellency Gabriel Boric Font
President of the Republic of Chile
4
Tajikistan
His Excellency Emomali Rahmon
President of the Republic of Tajikistan
5
Lebanon
His Excellency Joseph Aoun
President of the Lebanese Republic
6
France
His Excellency Emmanuel Macron
President of the French Republic
7
Kyrgyzstan
His Excellency Sadyr Zhaparov
President of the Kyrgyz Republic
8
Colombia
His Excellency Gustavo Petro Urrego
President of the Republic of Colombia
9
Poland
His Excellency Karol Nawrocki
President of the Republic of Poland
10
Mozambique
His Excellency Daniel Francisco Chapo
President of the Republic of Mozambique
11
Viet Nam
His Excellency Luong Cuong
State President of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam
12
Angola
His Excellency João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço
President of the Republic of Angola
13
Liberia
His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai
President of the Republic of Liberia
14
Democratic Republic of the Congo
His Excellency Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo
President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo
15
Iraq
His Excellency Abdullatif Jamal Rashid
President of the Republic of Iraq
16
Nauru
His Excellency David Ranibok Adeang
President and Head of State of the Republic of Nauru
2nd day – Morning: Wednesday, 24 September 2025 – 9:00 am
1
Spain
His Majesty Don Felipe VI
King of the Kingdom of Spain
2
Ukraine
His Excellency Volodymyr Zelenskyy
President of Ukraine
3
Monaco
His Serene Highness Prince Albert II
Sovereign Prince of the Principality of Monaco
4
Iran (Islamic Republic of)
His Excellency Masoud Pezeshkian
President of the Islamic Republic of Iran
5
Panama
His Excellency José Raúl Mulino Quintero
President of the Republic of Panama
6
Czechia
His Excellency Petr Pavel
President of the Czech Republic
7
Switzerland
Her Excellency Karin Keller-Sutter
President of the Swiss Confederation
8
Latvia
His Excellency Edgars Rink?vi?s
President of the Republic of Latvia
9
Kenya
His Excellency William Samoei Ruto
President and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces of the Republic of Kenya
10
Paraguay
His Excellency Santiago Peña Palacios
President of the Republic of Paraguay
11
Estonia
His Excellency Alar Karis
President of the Republic of Estonia
12
Argentina
His Excellency Javier Gerardo Milei
President of the Argentine Republic
13
Serbia
His Excellency Aleksandar Vu?i?
President of the Republic of Serbia
14
Syrian Arab Republic
His Excellency Ahmad Al-Sharaa
President of the Syrian Arab Republic
15
Croatia
His Excellency Zoran Milanovi?
President of the Republic of Croatia
16
Sierra Leone
His Excellency Julius Maada Bio
President of the Republic of Sierra Leone
17
Cyprus
His Excellency Nikos Christodoulides
President of the Republic of Cyprus
18
Finland
His Excellency Alexander Stubb
President of the Republic of Finland
2nd day – Afternoon: Wednesday, 24 September 2025 – 3:00 pm
1
Dominican Republic
His Excellency Luis Rodolfo Abinader Corona
President of the Dominican Republic
2
Sri Lanka
His Excellency Anura Kumara Dissanayake
Head of State, President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka
3
Nigeria
His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu
President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria
4
Guatemala
His Excellency César Bernardo Arévalo de León
President of the Republic of Guatemala
5
Comoros
His Excellency Azali Assoumani
President of the Union of the Comoros
6
Namibia
Her Excellency Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah
President of the Republic of Namibia
7
Guyana
His Excellency Mohamed Irfaan Ali
President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana
8
Kiribati
His Excellency Taneti Maamau
President and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Immigration of the Republic of Kiribati
9
Senegal
His Excellency Bassírou Diomaye Diakhar Faye
President of the Republic of Senegal
10
Slovakia
His Excellency Peter Pellegrini
President of the Slovak Republic
11
Marshall Islands
Her Excellency Hilda Heine
President of the Republic of the Marshall Islands
12
Central African Republic
His Excellency Faustin Archange Touadera
Head of State of the Central African Republic
13
Albania
His Excellency Bajram Begaj
President of the Republic of Albania
14
Congo
His Excellency Denis Sassou Nguesso
President of the Republic of the Congo
15
Madagascar
His Excellency Andry Nirina Rajoelina
President of the Republic of Madagascar
3rd day – Morning: Thursday, 25 September 2025 – 9:00 am
( Forthcoming )
3rd day – Afternoon: Thursday, 25 September 2025 – 3:00 pm
( Forthcoming )
4th day – Morning: Friday, 26 September 2025 – 9:00 am
( Forthcoming )
4th day – Afternoon: Friday, 26 September 2025 – 3:00 pm
( Forthcoming )
5th day – Morning: Saturday, 27 September 2025 – 9:00 am
( Forthcoming )
5th day – Afternoon: Saturday, 27 September 2025 – 3:00 pm
( Forthcoming )
6th day – Morning: Monday, 29 September 2025 – 9:00 am
( Forthcoming )
6th day – Afternoon: Monday, 29 September 2025 – 3:00 pm