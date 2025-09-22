WATCH LIVE: UN General Assembly on Palestinian State

Shares

Heads of state and government are speaking at the U.N. assembly on the recognition of the state of Palestine and the Gaza war in a meeting chaired by France and Saudi Arabia.

High-Level International Conference for Peaceful Settlement of Question of Palestine and Implementation of the Two-State Solution

List of Speakers

1. Jordan (HoS)

2. Türkiye (HoS)

3. Brazil (HoS)

4. Portugal (HoS)

5. Indonesia (HoS)

6. Senegal (HoS)

7. Monaco (HoS)

8. Malta (HoS)

9. South Africa (HoS)

10. Angola (HoS)

11. Australia (HoG)

12. Egypt (HoG)

13. Canada (HoG)

14. Spain (HoG)

15. Ireland (HoG)

16. Belgium (HoG)

17. Norway (HoG)

18. Luxembourg (HoG)

19. President of the European Council and President of the European Commission 20. Italy (DPM/FM)

21. Algeria (FM)

22. United Kingdom (FM)

23. Mexico (FM)

24. Japan (FM)

25. Andorra (FM)

26. Slovenia (DPM)

27. Germany (FM)

28. Denmark (FM)

29. Netherlands (FM)

30. Qatar (MoS)

31. UAE (MoS)

32. Russia (DFM)

33. Secretary General of the League of Arab States