WATCH LIVE: UN Security Council on Gaza Ceasefire

Shares

The Council will meet at 2pm EDT Thursday to vote on an immediate ceasefire resolution in Gaza that the U.S. is expected to veto against the wishes of the other 14 Council members.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

By Joe Lauria

Special to Consortium News

As it has done five times before, the United States is expected on Thursday afternoon to defy the will of the U.N. Security Council and veto a resolution calling for an end to the hostilities in Gaza.

The resolution “demands an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza respected by all parties,” AFP reported. It also calls for increased delivery of humanitarian aid and unconditional release of hostages.

The French news agency quoted an unnamed diplomat saying the vote is being taking to force Washington’s hand and expose its support for Israel’s attacks to continue.

“Not even trying just makes it too easy for the US, (in) that they don’t have to justify (it) and confront 14 members of the council and the world public,” the diplomat said. “It doesn’t help much the Palestinians on the ground but at least we keep showing that we are trying.”

The United States confronts a growing wall of resistance as worldwide condemnation of Israel spreads. This week a U.N.-commissioned panel concluded that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza.

The International Court of Justice ruled last year that Israel was plausibly guilty of genocide as the world continues to await its final judgement. These are the previous five times the U.S. vetoed a ceasefire resolution in Gaza: