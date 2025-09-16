WATCH: Germany’s Israel Obsession

Shares

Germany has become one of the world’s most repressive states in cracking down on legitimate speech in support of Palestine, empowering the far-right in the process, says Antony Lowenstein in his latest documentary.



By Antony Loewenstein

Since Oct. 7, 2023, the West has seen an explosion of state-backed repression, intimidation, deportations and violence against protests for simply backing Palestine. From the U.S. to U.K., Western elites have shown their contempt for free speech, democracy, accountability and opposition to Israel’s genocide in Gaza. All in the service of their favourite proxy, Israel.

The result? A massive decline in public backing for Israel and surging support for Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Israel’s campaign of annihilation in Gaza, the West Bank and beyond shows no sign of stopping. In fact, Israel’s extremist government (and far too many Israeli Jews) are determined to ethnically cleanse all of historic Palestine. And so far, much of the world is doing little tangible to stop it.

The ramifications will be felt for generations.

Germany is one of the most oppressive countries in the Western world around Palestine. By fundamentally misunderstanding the lessons from history, a people whose ancestors committed genocide should learn that backing a present-day genocide in Gaza will be a stain on their name.

As a German Jew, I take this issue incredibly seriously and personally but my new film, Germany’s Israel Obsession, isn’t just about me. Instead, it’s an investigation into how Germany has become the state that it has, the empowering of the fascistic far-right and attempts to erase Palestinian and Arabs voices.

Made in collaboration with the wonderful U.K. production company Black Leaf Films and director Dan Davies, I’m incredibly proud of this documentary, released last week by Al Jazeera English, and already generating a huge global response.

Watch it now: