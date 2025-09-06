Jeffrey Sachs: How to Stop Israel Starving Gaza

Shares

Even in the face of American intransigence, the world can act — and the U.S. government will stand naked and alone in its criminal complicity with Israel.

By Jeffrey D. Sachs and Sybil Fares

Common Dreams

Israel, with U.S. complicity, is committing genocide in Gaza through the mass starvation of the population as well as direct mass murders and the physical destruction of Gaza’s infrastructure.

Israel does the dirty work. The U.S. Government funds it and provides diplomatic cover through its U.N. veto. Palantir, through “Lavendar,” provides the AI for efficient mass murder. Microsoft, through Azure cloud services, and Google and Amazon, through the “Nimbus” initiative, supply core tech infrastructure for the Israeli army.

This marks 21st-century war crimes as an Israel-U.S. public-private partnership. Israel’s mass starvation of the people of Gaza has been confirmed by the United Nations, Amnesty International, The Red Cross, Save the Children, and many others.

The Norwegian Refugee Council, along with 100 organizations, has been calling for an end to Israel’s weaponization of food relief. This is the first time that mass starvation has been officially confirmed in the Middle East.

The scale of the starvation is staggering. Israel is systematically depriving food to more than 2 million people. Over half a million Palestinians face catastrophic hunger and at least 132,000 children aged under five are at risk of death from acute malnutrition.

The scale of the horror is thoroughly documented by Haaretz in a recent article entitled “Starvation is Everywhere.” Those who are able to somehow access food distribution sites are routinely fired on by the Israeli army.

As a former U.S. ambassador to Israel has recently explained, the intention to starve the population has been present from the start. Israel’s Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu recently declared, “there is no nation that feeds its enemies.” Minister Bezalel Smotrich recently stated, “whoever doesn’t evacuate, don’t let them. No water, no electricity; they can die of hunger or surrender. This is what we want.”

Yet despite these glaring declarations of genocide, U.S. representatives at the U.N. repeatedly deny the facts and cover for Israel’s war crimes. The U.S. alone vetoed Palestine’s admission to the U.N. in 2024.

The U.S. now denies visas to Palestinian leaders to come to the U.N. in September, yet another violation of international law.

The U.S. has used its power and especially its veto in the U.N. Security Council to abet Israel’s genocide of the Palestinians and to block even the most basic humanitarian responses. The world is aghast but seems paralyzed before the Israel-U.S. murder machine.

Yet the world can act, even in the face of U.S. intransigence. The U.S. will stand naked and alone in its criminal complicity with Israel.

Let’s be clear. The overwhelming voice of humanity is on the side of the people of Palestine. Last December, 172 countries, with more than 90 percent of the world population, voted to support Palestine’s right to self-determination. Israel and the U.S. were essentially isolated in their opposition. Similar overwhelming majorities are repeatedly expressed on behalf of Palestine and against the actions of Israel.

Israel’s thuggish government now counts solely on U.S. support, but even that may not be there for long. Despite Trump’s intransigence and U.S. government attempts to stifle pro-Palestinian voices, 58 percent of Americans want the U.N. to recognize the State of Palestine, compared to only 33 percent who do not. Moreover, 60% of Americans oppose Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Here are practical steps that the world can take.

First, Türkiye has set the correct course by ending all economic, trade, shipping, and air links with Israel. Israel is currently a rogue state, and Türkiye is right to treat it as such until Israeli-created mass starvation ends, and a State of Palestine is admitted to the U.N. as the 194th member, with the borders of June 4, 1967. Other states should immediately follow Türkiye’s lead.

Second, all U.N. member states that have not yet done so should recognize the State of Palestine. So far, 147 countries recognize Palestine. Dozens more should do so at the U.N. Summit on Palestine on September 22, even over the vociferous objections of the United States government.

Third, the Arab signatories to the Abraham Accords, Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan, and the U.A.E., should suspend their diplomatic relations with Israel until the Gaza siege ends and the State of Palestine is admitted to the U.N.

Fourth, the U.N. General Assembly, by a vote of two-thirds present and voting, should suspend Israel from the U.N. General Assembly until it lifts its murderous siege on Gaza, based on the precedent of suspending South Africa during its Apartheid regime. The U.S. has no veto in the U.N. General Assembly.

Fifth, U.N. member states should stop the export of all technology services that support the war, until the siege of Gaza ends and Palestine’s membership in the U.N. is adopted by the U.N. Security Council. Consumer companies such as Amazon and Microsoft that persist in aiding the Israel Defence Forces in the context of a genocide should face the wrath of consumers worldwide.

Sixth, the U.N. General Assembly should dispatch a U.N. Protection Force to Gaza and the West Bank. Typically, it would be the U.N. Security Council that mandates a protection force, but in this case, the U.S. will block the Security Council with its veto. There is another way.

Under the “Uniting for Peace” mechanism, when the Security Council is deadlocked, the authority to act passes to the General Assembly. After a Security Council session and the almost inevitable U.S. veto, the issue would be brought before the U.N.G.A. in a resumed 10th emergency special session on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

There, the General Assembly can, by a two-thirds majority not subject to U.S. veto, authorize a protection force in response to an urgent request from the State of Palestine. There is a precedent: in 1956, the General Assembly authorized the U.N. Emergency Force (U.N.E.F.) to enter Egypt and protect it from the ongoing invasion by Israel, France, and the United Kingdom.

At the invitation of Palestine, the protection force would enter Gaza to secure emergency humanitarian aid for the starving population. If Israel were to attack the U.N. protection force, the force would be authorized to defend itself and the Gazans.

Whether Israel and the U.S. would dare to fight a U.N.G.A.-mandated force protecting the starving Gazans remains to be seen.

Israel has crossed the clear line into the darkest crimes—starving civilians to death and shooting them as they line up, emaciated, for food. There is no further line to cross, nor time to lose. The family of nations is being tested and summoned to action as it has not been in decades.

Jeffrey D. Sachs is a university professor and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, where he directed The Earth Institute from 2002 until 2016. He is also president of the U.N. Sustainable Development Solutions Network and a commissioner of the U.N. Broadband Commission for Development.

Sybil Fares is a specialist and adviser in Middle East policy and sustainable development at SDSN.

This article is from Common Dreams

Views expressed in this article and may or may not reflect those of Consortium News.