The US Feds Defend Their Torture Again

Shares

What government lacks all sense of natural rights, humanitarian dignity and due process? America’s, writes Judge Andrew Napolitano.

By Andrew P. Napolitano

While the public’s attention this summer has been drawn to masked ICE agents arresting folks without warrants; presidentially-imposed sales taxes on goods emanating from foreign countries that have been invalidated by three federal courts; and the fruitless Kabuki dance between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska last month, the federal government continues its slow assault on the Constitution at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

In April, the feds suffered a major setback when a military judge ruled that evidence obtained under and as a result of torture is inadmissible at the trial of Ammar al-Baluchi, who is one of the five remaining defendants accused in the attacks of 9/11.

Al-Baluchi is the nephew of Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, the so-called mastermind of the attacks. So-called because Osama bin Laden was the person designated by the feds as the mastermind until they murdered him and his family — without any 9/11-related charges having been filed against him — in his home in Pakistan.

Mohammed and al-Baluchi were to have been tried together, along with their three alleged accomplices when the feds decided that the torture of Mohammed was too egregious for them to defend in a public courtroom.

“In April, the feds suffered a major setback when a military judge ruled that evidence obtained under and as a result of torture is inadmissible at the trial of Ammar al-Baluchi, one of the five remaining defendants accused in the attacks of 9/11.”

So, the prosecutors then initiated plea negotiations with Mohammed’s defense lawyers, which resulted in a plea agreement that was accepted by the court, the defense, the prosecutors and their bosses in the Department of Defense.

Then the secretary of defense at the time, Lloyd Austin, overruled the general in charge of the prosecutions and directed the prosecutors who had initiated, drafted and publicly accepted the plea agreement to ask the court to nullify it.

Following standard rules of criminal procedure, the court declined to nullify the Mohammed plea agreement since, by the time Sec. Austin objected to it, it had become a binding contract. An appeals court disagreed, and the Mohammed case is now back in the military trial court without a trial date.

There is no trial date because there is no trial judge assigned to the case. The trial judge who accepted Mohammed’s guilty plea has since retired, and no judge has been assigned; nor are any judges volunteering for the case. The case docket consists of 40,000+ pages of documents for a judge to read prior to trial.

Whoever the judge is will be the fourth on the case. The prosecution team has changed as many times as well.

Why is this happening?

Largely because military justice is to justice as military music is to music — slow, heavy, ponderous, unending and repetitive. Had President George W. Bush not created, and his successors not accepted, the crafting of a Devil’s Island 90 miles from Florida and instead permitted the Department of Justice and civilian federal judges to handle these cases, they would have been resolved 20 years ago.

But Bush believed that at Gitmo his torturers could do as they wished. He argued that because Gitmo is in Cuba, the Constitution didn’t apply, federal laws couldn’t be enforced, and those meddlesome federal judges couldn’t interfere.

The Bush administration struck out on all three arguments before the Supreme Court, which held that wherever the feds go for more than a fleeting moment, the Constitution goes with them.

Still, Bush & Co. didn’t trust the federal judiciary or their own Department of Justice to handle these cases. So, the cases are stuck in a system ill-equipped to address cases of this magnitude, and subject to military procedures that regularly rotate judges and prosecutors onto and off of assignments.

Now, back to al-Baluchi. The recently retired trial judge who accepted the Mohammed guilty plea and who is familiar with the 40,000+ pages of documents in that case, ruled that al-Baluchi had been tortured egregiously more than 1,000 times.

He had been waterboarded, sodomized, denied sleep for long periods, and chained up like a pretzel so his muscles were continuously stressed. Apprentice C.I.A. agents even took turns smashing his head against a wall. Some apprenticeship.

He was even denied water for 48 hours as a punishment. His offense? While alone taking his one shower per week, he scrawled his name in the steam as it accumulated on a shower wall. Only a prison guard saw the name. Like I said, this is Devil’s Island.

The argument in al-Baluchi’s case is whether the torture lasted beyond the 1,000+ sessions. Medical professionals for the defense and reluctantly for the government testified that al-Baluchi had been so brutalized that he was helpless to resist the suggestions of his post-torture interrogators. Just as the government’s torturers had planned. Just as their emails had predicted.

“Al-Baluchi had been tortured egregiously more than 1,000 times. He had been waterboarded, sodomized, denied sleep for long periods, and chained up like a pretzel so his muscles were

continuously stressed. Apprentice C.I.A. agents even took turns smashing his head against a wall.”

Thus, the court ruled, his statements to his post-torture interrogators were so tainted by his fear of more torture and his persona was so malleable that his statements to them were unreliable.

The torturers were C.I.A. agents and their foreign collaborators and their apprentices. The interrogators, who had nothing to do with the torture, were F.B.I. agents. It was to those F.B.I. agents that al-Baluchi made the confession that the court barred from the courtroom.

Last week, the feds filed their appeal of the suppression of the confession. They argued that torture stops when the torturers leave the torture room and anything said to a non-threatening F.B.I. agent thereafter is reliable.

This defies caselaw and scientific analysis of the mental disposition of long-term torture victims, and it defies the writings of the outside contractors whom the C.I.A. hired to supervise the torture. So said the same appellate court to which this case has been appealed in a similar ruling last year.

What government claims such control over a legally innocent person that it can with impunity painfully wreck his body and destroy his mind? What government employs torturers knowing their results will be legally useless?

What government lacks all sense of natural rights, humanitarian dignity and due process? America’s.

Andrew P. Napolitano, a former judge of the Superior Court of New Jersey, was the senior judicial analyst at Fox News Channel and hosts the podcast Judging Freedom. Judge Napolitano has written seven books on the U.S. Constitution. The most recent is Suicide Pact: The Radical Expansion of Presidential Powers and the Lethal Threat to American Liberty. To learn more about Judge Andrew Napolitano, visit here.

Published by permission of the author.

COPYRIGHT 2025 ANDREW P. NAPOLITANO

DISTRIBUTED BY CREATORS.COM

The views expressed are solely those of the author and may or may not reflect those of Consortium News.