Profiting From an Ethnically-Cleansed Gaza

U.S. plan proposes to replace Palestinians in Gaza with projects including Gaza Trump Riviera & Islands and Elon Musk Smart Manufacturing Zones.

By Brett Wilkins

Common Dreams

The White House is “circulating” a plan to transform a substantially depopulated Gaza into U.S. President Donald Trump’s vision of a high-tech “Riviera of the Middle East” brimming with private investment and replete with artificial intelligence-powered “smart cities.”

That’s according a 38-page prospectus for a proposed Gaza Reconstitution, Economic Acceleration, and Transformation (GREAT) Trust obtained by The Washington Post. Parts of the proposal were previously reported by the Financial Times.

“Gaza can transform into a Mediterranean hub for manufacturing, trade, data, and tourism, benefiting from its strategic location, access to markets… resources, and a young workforce all supported by Israeli tech and [Gulf Cooperation Council] investments,” the prospectus states.

However, to journalist Hala Jaber, the plan amounts to “genocide packaged as real estate.”

The GREAT Trust was drafted by some of the same Israelis behind the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), whose aid distribution points in Gaza have been the sites of deliberate massacres and other incidents in which thousands of aid-seeking Palestinians have been killed or wounded.

According to the Post, financial modeling for the GREAT Trust proposal “was done by a team working at the time for the Boston Consulting Group”—which played a key role in creating GHF. BCG told the Post that the firm did not approve work on the trust plan, and that two senior partners who led the financial modeling were subsequently terminated.

The GREAT Trust envisions “a US-led multilateral custodianship” lasting a decade or longer and leading to “a reformed Palestinian self-governance after Gaza is “demilitarized and de-radicalized.”

Josh Paul — a former U.S. State Department official who resigned in October 2023 over the Biden administration’s decision to sell more arms to Israel as it waged a war on Gaza increasingly viewed by experts as genocidal — told Democracy Now! last week that Trump’s plan for Gaza is “essentially a new form of colonialism, a transition from Israeli colonialism to corporate” colonialism.

The GREAT Trust contains two proposals for Gaza’s more than 2 million Palestinians. Under one plan, approximately 75 percent of Gaza’s population would remain in the strip during its transformation. The second proposal involves up to 500,000 Gazans relocating to third countries, 75 percent of them permanently.

The prospectus does not say how many Palestinians would leave Gaza under the relocation option. Those who choose to permanently relocate to other unspecified countries would each receive $5,000 plus four years of subsidized rent and subsidized food for a year.

The GREAT Trust allocates $6 billion for temporary housing for Palestinians who remain in Gaza and $5 billion for those who relocate.

The proposal projects huge profits for investors — nearly four times the return on investment and annual revenue of $4.5 billion within a decade. The project would be a boon for companies ranging from builders including Saudi bin Laden Group, infrastructure specialists like IKEA, the mercenary firm Academi (formerly Blackwater), U.S. military contractor CACI — which last year was found liable for torturing Iraqis at the notorious Abu Ghraib prison — electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, tech firms such as Amazon, and hoteliers Mandarin Oriental and IHG Hotels and Resorts.

Central to the plan are 10 “megaprojects,” including half a dozen “smart cities,” a regional logistics hub to be built over the ruins of the southern city of Rafah, a central highway named after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman—Saudi Arabia and other wealthy Gulf states feature prominently in the proposal as investors — large-scale solar and desalinization plants, a U.S. data safe haven, an “Elon Musk Smart Manufacturing Zone,” and “Gaza Trump Riviera & Islands” similar to the Palm Islands in Dubai.

In addition to “massive” financial gains for private U.S. investors, the GREAT Trust lists strategic benefits for the United States that would enable it to “strengthen” its “hold in the east Mediterranean and secure U.S. industry access to $1.3 trillion of rare-earth minerals from the Gulf.”

Earlier this year, Trump said the U.S. would “take over” Gaza, American real estate developers would “level it out” and build the “Riviera of the Middle East” atop its ruins after Palestinians—”all of them”—leave Palestine’s coastal exclave. The president called for the “voluntary” transfer of Gazans to Egypt and Jordan, both of whose leaders vehemently rejected the plan.

“Voluntary emigration” is widely considered a euphemism for ethnic cleansing, given Palestinians’ general unwillingness to leave their homeland.

According to a May survey by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, nearly half of Gazans expressed a willingness to apply for Israeli assistance to relocate to other countries.

However, many Gazans say they would never leave the strip, where most inhabitants are descendants of survivors of the Nakba, the ethnic cleansing of more than 750,000 Palestinians during the creation of Israel in 1948. Some are actual Nakba survivors.

“I’m staying in a partially destroyed house in Khan Younis now,” one Gazan man told the Post. “But we could renovate. I refuse to be made to go to another country, Muslim or not. This is my homeland.”

The Post report follows a meeting last Wednesday at the White House, where Trump, senior administration officials, and invited guests including former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, investor and real estate developer Jared Kushner—who is also the president’s son-in-law—and Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer discussed Gaza’s future.

While Dermer reportedly claimed that Israel does not seek to permanently occupy Gaza, Israeli leaders including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged crimes against humanity and war crimes including murder and forced starvation in Gaza—have said they will conquer the entire strip and keep at least large parts of it.

“We conquer, cleanse, and stay until Hamas is destroyed,” Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich recently said. “On the way, we annihilate everything that still remains.”

The Israel Knesset also recently hosted a conference called “The Gaza Riviera–from vision to reality” where participants openly discussed the occupation and ethnic cleansing of the strip.

The publication of the GREAT Trust comes as Israeli forces push deeper into Gaza City amid a growing engineered famine that has killed at least hundreds of Palestinians and is starving hundreds of thousands of more. Israel’s 696-day assault and siege on Gaza has left at least 233,200 Palestinians dead, wounded, or missing, according to the Gaza Health Ministry—whose casualty figures are seen as a likely undercount by experts.

Brett Wilkins is a staff writer at Common Dreams.

This article is from Common Dreams.

Views expressed in this article and may or may not reflect those of Consortium News.