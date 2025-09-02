JOHN KIRIAKOU: Former Prisoner is New BOP #2

Shares

The controversial appointment of Josh Smith as Deputy Director of the Bureau of Prisons has drawn ire from employees while many inmates are supportive.

By John Kiriakou

Special to Consortium News

President Donald Trump in early June did something that no president in American history had ever done before: He named a former federal prisoner as the new deputy director of the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Prisons (BOP).



The appointment sparked outrage among prison guards and the guards’ union and, reportedly, rejoicing among current prisoners.

Many of us disagree with much of what Donald Trump has done as president. But this move was positively inspiring. With that said, we shouldn’t expect immediate changes in the way federal prisoners are treated. We’re simply at the beginning of a process.

Almost immediately upon Josh Smith’s appointment as the new deputy director of the federal Bureau of Prisons, BOP employees began speaking out against it, pulling no punches.



One correctional officer quoted by The Marshall Project, a think tank involved in criminal justice issues, said, “I will never accept a former inmate supervising me. I know a Marine who did a tour in Iraq who got fired for pissing marijuana. Why should he (Smith) be making six figures?”

Other correctional officers complained that the vetting process for them to be hired into the BOP was onerous, but Smith, who had served time for a drug felony, had become their boss with a stroke of Donald Trump’s pen. (Smith received a presidential pardon at the end of the first Trump Administration.)

Smith is going to have to work hard to win the respect of the people who had likely taunted and disrespected him when he was “Inmate Smith 07433-180.” But that’s not his only problem.

Many of the career BOP officials who staff the agency’s Washington, D.C. headquarters say that he is simply not qualified for the job.

The BOP is the largest agency inside the Department of Justice, with more than 35,000 employees working in 122 facilities and with an annual budget of $8.6 billion. It also has a workforce that is generally under-educated, morale is low and salaries are, in many areas, not enough to live on. Absenteeism is a chronic problem, as is guard-on-prisoner violence. What does Smith bring to the table to correct that?

His online biography says that Smith, 50, grew up poor and had several felony drug arrests as a teenager. He dropped out of high school and in 1998 was convicted of federal charges of conspiracy to possess and distribute cocaine and marijuana.



Facing at least 12 years in prison, he ratted out his coconspirators and received a “downward departure” from the sentencing guidelines — a five year sentence.

Because of that cooperation, he served his time in a minimum-security work camp in Manchester, Kentucky and, getting to know educated, white-collar criminals, adopted criminal justice reform as his cause.



After being released from prison, Smith founded a home repair and construction business that he sold a few years later for millions of dollars, using that money to found the Fourth Purpose Foundation, a non-profit that works with incarcerated people. He also got involved in criminal justice policy reform and was named by Tennessee’s governor to the state’s Criminal Justice Investment Task Force. In 2021, President Trump granted him a full pardon.

The BOP has a long history of incompetent leadership. The BOP director appointed by President Joe Biden, Colette Peters, was supposed to be a brilliant reformist.



The former head of Oregon’s Department of Corrections, Peters was called “visionary” by those who worked for her, saying that she had reduced violence in the Oregon prison system, increased spending on vocational training and improved morale.

She accomplished literally none of that in the BOP and was fired by Trump earlier this year. Trump then named the former head of West Virginia’s prison system, William K. Marshall III, who in turn hired Smith, having worked with him on state-level prison reform issues.

My personal view is that Smith’s appointment is a great development. The conventional way of doing business at the BOP hasn’t worked. In fact, it’s failed miserably.



Just look at the ongoing saga at FCI Dublin, the federal prison in California where most of the prison’s leadership, including the warden, the assistant warden and even the chaplain, were convicted on dozens of counts of forcible sexual assault of prisoners that they called their “Rape Club.”



And in another recent example, a BOP correctional officer at the Federal Detention Center in Philadelphia is now on trial for raping a prisoner and then beating her after the rape. He faces life in prison.

How is something like that even able to take place? Why not have somebody who actually understands what the problems are in the BOP take a shot at solving them, especially since everybody else has failed? Smith has put his money where his mouth is on prison reform.



He’s smart, serious, and motivated. I’m willing to give his ratting a pass if he can make the system fairer, more equitable and, frankly, more gentle. I wish him luck.

John Kiriakou is a former C.I.A. counterterrorism officer and a former senior investigator with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. John became the sixth whistleblower indicted by the Obama administration under the Espionage Act — a law designed to punish spies. He served 23 months in prison as a result of his attempts to oppose the Bush administration’s torture program.

The views expressed are solely those of the author and may or may not reflect those of Consortium News.