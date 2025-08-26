Australia Blames Iran for Synagogue Attack

Shares

Based on an Australian intelligence “assessment,” the Australian government on Tuesday expelled Iran’s ambassador and three other embassy officials for allegedly planning an attack on a Melbourne synagogue last December.

By Joe Lauria

Special to Consortium News



Australia has expelled Iran’s ambassador and designated the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a terrorist organization on Tuesday after Australian intelligence said the Iranian government was behind the firebombing of a Jewish temple in Melbourne last year as well as other “anti-semitic” attacks in the country.

The move comes just days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly humiliated Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in a post on X for being “a weak politician who betrayed Israel and abandoned Australia’s Jews” after Albanese said Australia would follow several European nations and recognize the state of Palestine. Netanyahu wrote in an Aug. 17 letter to Albanese that was made public:

“Prime Minister, antisemitism is a cancer. It spreads when leaders stay silent. It retreats when leaders act. I call upon you to replace weakness with action, appeasement with resolve, and to do so by a clear date: the Jewish New Year, September 23, 2025.”

The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) did not provide any evidence to prove Iran’s involvement last December in the Adass synagogue attack, which caused millions of dollars of damage but injured no one. It simply said it was their assessment based on secret evidence that Iran was involved.

As Australia has given Ambassador Ahmad Sadeghi and three other Iranian officials seven days to leave the country they will never be put on trial and no evidence need be presented and tested in court.

The announcement of Iran’s guilt by Albanese Tuesday in what was presented as an open and shut case, seeks to put an end to the story, closing off any avenue of inquiry that might lead to another foreign actor behind the attacks. Police early on said foreigners were involved in the planning of the attacks who had hired low level local criminals to carry out the acts. Arrests will stop at these hired street thugs.

Left unexplained is why Iran would carry out attacks on Jewish property in faraway Australia if indeed the Iranian government is motivated by hatred of Jews, rather than enmity with the Israeli government.

Joe Lauria is editor-in-chief of Consortium News and a former U.N. correspondent for The Wall Street Journal, Boston Globe, and other newspapers, including The Montreal Gazette, the London Daily Mail and The Star of Johannesburg. He was an investigative reporter for the Sunday Times of London, a financial reporter for Bloomberg News and began his professional work as a 19-year old stringer for The New York Times. He is the author of two books, A Political Odyssey, with Sen. Mike Gravel, foreword by Daniel Ellsberg; and How I Lost By Hillary Clinton, foreword by Julian Assange.