WATCH: Chris Smalls — From Amazon to Gaza

From organizing an Amazon.com shop to be being arrested on an aid ship bound for Gaza, Chris Smalls has become a dynamic political figure speaking for a new generation of Americans dissidence.



Chris Smalls catapulted to prominence as the first successful organizer of an Amazon.com shop on Staten Island, N.Y. His political evolution, which has included travel outside the U.S., has turned him into a trenchant spokesman for American workers.

His next project is to revive the U.S. Labor Party. Earlier this month he was a member of the Gaza flotilla and was arrested by Israel on the high seas and was roughed up in an Israeli jail. Last Thursday he addressed an audience at Busboys and Poets in Washington. Consortium News was there to for this video report by Cathy Vogan.