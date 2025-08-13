WATCH: Tribute to Journalists Killed by Israel

Shares

Protestors gathered outside the Washington offices of NBC and Fox News near the Capitol to decry the most recent assassinations of Palestinian journalists by the IDF.

The last words of Anas Al Sharif, Al Jazeera journalist in Gaza, read by Hazami Barmada of the Gaza Media Accountability Encampment in Washington D.C.

Israel assassinated Al Sharif, claiming he was associated with Hamas. His cameraman and three other journalists also died in the bomb blast.

According to the U.N., this brings the total to 242 journalists killed covering the conflict, the deadliest number of media fatalities in recorded history.

Filmed and edited by Cathy Vogan for Consortium News.