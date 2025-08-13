WATCH: Tribute to Journalists Killed by Israel

Protestors gathered outside the Washington offices of NBC and Fox News near the Capitol to decry the most recent assassinations of Palestinian journalists by the IDF.
The last words of Anas Al Sharif, Al Jazeera journalist in Gaza, read by Hazami Barmada of the Gaza Media Accountability Encampment in Washington D.C.
Israel assassinated Al Sharif, claiming he was associated with Hamas. His cameraman and three other journalists also died in the bomb blast.
According to the U.N., this brings the total to 242 journalists killed covering the conflict, the deadliest number of media fatalities in recorded history.
Filmed and edited by Cathy Vogan for Consortium News.
Murdoch’s tabloid empire has been an enthusiastic cheerleader for genocide. Comcast’s news division has also censored and slanted their reporting to hide much of the horror from sensitive American eyes. Many of the deaths of the journalists in Gaza probably went unreported on these corporate ‘news’ channels. Its too bad that these powerful words are unlikely to be broadcast fully on either corporate network. Because the people who most need to hear these words may well be the corporate Bosses and minions in those newsrooms.
Thought Crime should not be a Capital Offense.
May Peace Be Upon You.