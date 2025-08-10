WATCH: March That Sent Message to Israel: You’re Losing the West

Shares

As many as 300,000 people, including WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, marched across Sydney’s Harbour Bridge last weekend with the support of the Supreme Court and Sydney’s mayor in a sign of Western resistance to genocide.

In a dramatic march that won the approval of a Supreme Court justice and the mayor of Sydney, hundreds of thousands of people marched across the Harbour Bridge last week to tell Israel that it is losing the support of the Western public that it long took for granted. The march was noted around the world as one of the largest mobilizations against the genocide.

The CNN headline was: “‘The tide is shifting’: Massive Australian protest over Gaza crisis seen as a sign of growing global alarm.'” The BBC, the Times of India and Al Jazeera were among international outlets that covered the march.

Bringing even more attention was a rare public appearance at the head of the march by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange with his family, former Australian Foreign Minister Bob Carr and journalist Mary Kostakidis who has been dragged into federal court on a civil racial discrimination charge by the Australian Zionist Federation for her reporting on Gaza.

While Palestine Action in Britain has been proscribed as a terrorist organization leading to the arrest on Sunday of 474 people in Parliament Square holding “We Support Palestine Action” signs under the Terrorism Act, in Australia the Palestine Action Group Sydney led last weekend’s historic march with the support of the city’s mayor and the approval of the federal Supreme Court, which struck down an attempt by the police and the premiere of New South Wales state to stop it from happening by making it illegal.

Supreme Court Justice Belinda Rigg ruled:

“The march at this location is motivated by the belief that the horror and urgency of the situation in Gaza demands an urgent and extraordinary response from the people of the world. The evidence indicates there is significant support for the march. … It is in the nature of peaceful protests to cause disruption to others.”

Clover Moore, the mayor of Sydney, said: “The right to protest is paramount in a democracy, and the City will continue to stand with protestors using their voices to call for peace.”

The Australian newspaper said the bridge was defiled. The march elicited a deranged reaction from the Zionist Combat Anti-Semitism Movement:

“Organized by the Sydney branch of the Palestine Action, the radical group recently banned in the UK for glorifying terrorism, the protest — branded the ‘March for Humanity — was rife with antisemitic manifestations, while making no mention of Hamas and ignoring the plight of the Israeli hostages still being held on Gaza, including Evyatar David, who was seen in a Hamas propaganda video released on Friday emaciated and digging what he called his own grave. Syndey protesters chanted ‘Long live the Intifada’ — a slogan celebrating Palestinian terrorism — as well as ‘Death to the IDF’ and ‘Free Palestine,’ both clear calls for violence. At least one marcher carried a photo of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and others waved Palestinian flags, banged pots and pans, and shouted slogans including ‘We are all Palestinians.’”

Above is a film of the march edited by CN‘s Cathy Vogan with camera work by Frontyard Films for Consortium News. Camera of Antony Loewenstein: supplied by Palestine Action group. Below are some of the best stills from the eventful day by Frontyard Films.