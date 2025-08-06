ATOMIC BOMBINGS AT 80: When Time Stopped in Hiroshima — and When it Was Stolen

Shares

The first atomic bomb burst at 8:15 a.m. over the city of Hiroshima leaving its impression on a watch that disappeared 44 years later, reports Joe Lauria.

On the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Joe Lauria retells the story of Akiko Mikamo and her father Shinji, who was just 15 football fields away from the epicenter of the blast. This is as much a story about Shinji’s survival — he lived until 2020 — as of an artifact he retrieved from the rubble. Lauria wrote versions of this story for The Wall Street Journal and the Cape Times in South Africa. We reprint his account published at The Huffington Post 10 years ago today.

By Joe Lauria

Aug. 6, 2015

Shinji Mikamo was working on his father’s roof in Hiroshima at 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 6, 1945 when the flash appeared 1,900 feet above ground and just 1,500 yards away.

His skin partly melted, a gash in his leg and unable to fully open his eyes, Shinji and his wounded father roamed the pulverized city, stumbling over corpses and some still writhing bodies to seek relief in the Kyobashi River. They were two of the few survivors from so near Ground Zero.

After they wandered to an intact Buddhist shrine where Japanese soldiers threatened them, his father, willing them both to survive, inexplicably inched them back to their house to find only rubble, according to Shinji’s account in a book written by his daughter, Akiko Mikamo.

The 19-year old Shinji was then sent to a makeshift military hospital in the Hiroshima delta, separating him from his injured father.

Three months later, Shinji could walk again. He went back to where his house stood. Digging through the debris he saw another flash. It was the sun reflecting on an object: his father’s silver pocket watch.

“At that moment, my father knew his father was dead,” Akiko said. “Something about the watch told him that. He burst into tears on the site with the watch in his hand. Now, he was really on his own.”

The watch had been given to Shinji’s grandfather for his work as a photographer who took portraits of the Emperor.

Eight-Fifteen

The watch’s hands had been blown off. But the heat of the blast embossed the hands’ image on the face in the permanent position of 8:15. [8:15 is the title of the second edition of his daughter Akiko’s book.]

There are many watches and clocks from Hiroshima with their hands frozen to mark the moment the first nuclear weapon was used. But Akiko believes Shinji’s is likely the only one that lost its hands, but can still be read.

In 1955 Shinji donated the watch to the then new Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum. It was the single memento of his family from the days before the atomic bomb destroyed his city. His stepmother had died just before the bombing and his brother was killed in action in the Philippines. He had no one left.

“I’d held the watch close, thinking of my father and his bravery,” Shinji says in Akiko’s account. “I was ready to let go of this only keepsake I had of my father … as a reminder of both the destruction and the heroism that were displayed that fateful day.”

Despite its deep meaning for him, in 1985 Shinji allowed the museum to loan the watch with other items for a permanent Hiroshima-Nagasaki exhibit inside United Nations Headquarters in New York. He wanted people from around the world to see what a nuclear weapon could do.

With the watch, were fused coins; shreds of a child’s school uniform; tin cans melted together and a pockmarked statue from a Nagasaki church. They were displayed in a glass case outside the General Assembly hall.

A Trip to the UN

When Shinji’s daughter Akiko in May 1989 moved to the United States for graduate work in psychology she went straight to U.N. headquarters.

She had only seen the watch once at the Hiroshima museum many years earlier. Akiko joined the paid tour and went through the building waiting to get to the exhibit. She told the tour guide she’d come to see her father’s watch.

“Almost pulling my hand, he said, ‘Oh, that is the most famous item. Many people are deeply moved by it and ask me a lot of questions,’” Akiko told me. “‘Here, I’ll show you where it is.’” When she arrived at the display case she saw a label describing the watch. But the watch was gone.

The tour guide was as astonished as she was. “I just saw it!” he told Akiko. “It was here!” U.N. authorities in short order told them the watch had been stolen.