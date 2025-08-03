WATCH: The Right to Criticize Israel

Shares

An event in support of Mary Kostakidis, the Australian journalist hauled into court for criticizing Israel’s genocide on social media.

An event Saturday night in Sydney, Australia in support of the Australian journalist Mary Kostakidis, who is accused by Alon Cassuto, CEO of the Zionist Federation of Australia, of breaching Section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act in relation to her social media criticism of Israel.

Speakers include Antoinette Lattouf, a journalist who won her case against the ABC for wrongful dismissal after pressure from the Israel lobby; Antony Lowenstein, author of the Palestine Laboratory; journalist Chris Hedges; Consortium News Editor Joe Lauria; Prof. Peter Slezak, assoc. professor of philosophy U. of NSW; Michelle Berkon from Jews Against the Occupation; Robbie Barwick, director of the Citizen’s Party of Australia; journalist and attorney Mark Davis and Mary Kostakidis.

Entertainers include comedian and MC John Samaha, the Papalote ensemble and soprano Aye Göknur Shanal.

Filmed for Consortium News by Cathy Vogan. 1 hr., 50 min.

