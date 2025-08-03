Israel Activates Its Cells

Shares

The conflation of Zionism with anti-Semitism is the test in the Zionist lobby case against Australian journalist Mary Kostakidis for her Gaza reporting and the outcome will be of great international significance, says Joe Lauria.

The above is an address by Consortium News Editor Joe Lauria, part of a program in Sydney, Australia on Saturday about the case of a prominent journalist being brought to court by a Zionist lobbying group for alleged racial hatred against Jews because of her social media reporting on Gaza. 4 min., 12 sec. The transcript follows.

I‘m speaking from just outside Washington. I remotely watched the entire hearing last week in the case of the Zionist Federation of Australia vs Mary Kostakidis. You can read my account on Consortium News. It was also republished by Pearls and Irritations.

I want to make just a few points about this case.

First, I know Mary Kostakidis. Like anyone who knows her the idea that she is a bigot, or a racist or an anti-Semite is just totally absurd. The idea that she should wind up in a courtroom before a judge on a charge of violating the country’s Racial Discrimination Act is unfathomable. But then we must consider the upside-down period we’re living through.

It could not be more obvious what is going on here. Mary Kostakidis is opposing a genocide, what any decent person should be doing. But the government that is perpetrating that genocide has activated its “cells” around the world – these cells include powerful governments, intelligence agencies, law enforcement, influential mainstream media, online influencers and lobbyists, like the Zionist Federation of Australia – to punish anyone who is trying to stop Israel from committing its crimes.

That includes American university students getting clubbed over the head by riot cops; German anti-genocide protestors beating beaten in the streets of Berlin by police; the Palestine Action group being designated a terrorist organization by the British Home Secretary; British journalists and activists being interrogated at the U.K. border and threatened with prosecution under the Terrorism Act, the ABC sacking Antoinette Lattouf and the Zionist Federation of Australia‘s action against Mary Kostakidis.

The central issue in her case will be whether criticizing Israel is equal to anti-semitic hatred. Mary’s barrister rightly focused last week on the July 1 case of Wertheim v. Haddad, in which Justice Angus Stewart ruled that:

“ … political criticism of Israel, however inflammatory or adversarial, is not, by its nature, criticism of Jews in general or based on Jewish racial or ethnic identity, and that it is not anti-semitic to criticise Israel …”

It could not be clearer. But will the court in Mary’s case be swayed? That’s impossible to say at this point. The idea that the court is even taking the Zionist Federation of Australia seriously so far is troubling. If it does not throw the case out altogether it will be alarming.

The conflation of Zionism with anti-Semitism is the test here and the outcome will be of enormous international significance. Thus the interest of U.S.-based Consortium News. There is no comparable case in the U.S. – not yet at least – of a journalist – and a very prominent one at that – being hauled into court accused of racial hatred for taking a principled stand against genocide and the government carrying it out.

There is no doubt that there has been a huge shift in Western public opinion since Oct.7, 2023 about what Israel is doing. Many human rights organizations, even in Israel, Holocaust scholars, U.N. officials and some governments are calling it genocide.

Mounting public pressure on Western governments has made Israel’s accomplices belatedly react. They’ve dipped their toe in the water and are blaming Israel for the starvation in Gaza and some are vowing to recognize the existing Palestinian state.

It was a far different political environment back in July 2024 when the Zionist Federation of Australia brought its action against Mary Kostakidis.

Whether that growing public outcry will be heard in the federal halls of justice in Australia is the question.

The judiciary has the opportunity in Mary Kostakidis’s case to show up a craven and complicit Australian government and take a stand against Israel and its minions that will reverberate across the West.

Joe Lauria is editor-in-chief of Consortium News and a former U.N. correspondent for The Wall Street Journal, Boston Globe, and other newspapers, including The Montreal Gazette, the London Daily Mail and The Star of Johannesburg. He was an investigative reporter for the Sunday Times of London, a financial reporter for Bloomberg News and began his professional work as a 19-year old stringer for The New York Times. He is the author of two books, A Political Odyssey, with Sen. Mike Gravel, foreword by Daniel Ellsberg; and How I Lost By Hillary Clinton, foreword by Julian Assange.

