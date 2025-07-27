Consortium News Busted Russiagate 9 Years Ago

Shares

New revelations about the fake Russiagate scandal continue to vindicate Consortium News‘ reporting beginning nine years ago that broke the myth apart.

As early as Aug. 9, 2016, Robert Parry, the late founding editor of this website, sussed out the origins of what would become the mythological monster of Russiagate, which seem to require a fullisard of silver bullets to slay.

In an article that day entitled, “Hillary Clinton’s Turn to McCarthyism,” Parry described what was happening before the term Russiagate was even coined. He wrote:

“The irony of Hillary Clinton’s campaign impugning the patriotism of Donald Trump and others who object to a new Cold War with Russia is that President George H.W. Bush employed similar smear tactics against Bill Clinton in 1992 by suggesting that the Arkansas governor was a Kremlin mole.”

Parry went on to describe how Bush. Parry was then joined by several other writers doing original work for Consortium News to take apart the fiction of Russiagate: Ray McGovern, Gareth Porter, Patrick Lawrence, Daniel Lazare and Joe Lauria among them. Below is a list of just some of the most consequential CN stories that blew up this story.

The new revelations by Tulsi Gabbard have served to confirm and vindicate nearly a decade of Consortium News reporting. The revelations are discussed here by ex-C.I.A. analyst Ray McGovern and ex-NSA Technical Director Bill Binney in CN Live!‘s latest show.

Here is a partial archive of about 100 Russiagate articles from 2016, and a list of numerous CN Live! shows that helped uncover the real scandal over the fictitious one.

