WATCH: CN Live! — ‘Russiagate Decomposed’

It’s been long dead but new revelations have thrown dirt on it. Ex-C.I.A. Ray McGovern and ex-NSA Bill Binney were pioneers in debunking it. They join CN Live! Friday at 10am EDT.



The phony scandal of Russiagate was already dead. Now it is decomposed. It was killed off by the Mueller Report finding no conspiracy between Russia and the Donald Trump campaign; by the CrowdStrike president’s testimony that there was no evidence of a hack of DNC servers; and by the revelation that the story was based on made-up opposition research paid for by the Hillary Clinton campaign, which was deceptively treated as serious intelligence by senior Obama administration officials and the Democratic-aligned media.

New revelations this month from Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, shows that President Barack Obama and his senior intelligence officials intentionally suppressed dissenting intelligence assessments that Russia did not interfere in the 2016 election.

GUESTS: Ray McGovern, former senior C.I.A. analyst and Bill Binney, former NSA technical director.

HOSTS: Elizabeth Vos and Joe Lauria.

PRODUCER: Cathy Vogan

TIME: Friday, July 25, 2025.

