Stand Up for CN Standing Up for Free Speech

With its coverage of the Assange case and of Zionist efforts to silence its critics, Consortium News has established itself as a leading monitor of free speech rights in the West.

By Joe Lauria

Special to Consortium News

There are few publications these days that have covered the crisis of free speech and press freedom more thoroughly than Consortium News.

We established ourselves as the most comprehensive and in-depth source of news and analysis of the Julian Assange case, one of the biggest press freedom trials of all time.

We broke news in the United States of the Zionist persecution of the Australian journalists Mary Kostakidis and Antoinette Lattouf.

We did courtroom reporting in the trial of Australian whistleblower David McBride. And we’ve published dozens of stories on the repression of the freedom to criticize a government committing genocide.

For our efforts there have been attempts to curb our own speech.

There is almost too much evidence of the violation of free speech today to keep track of. So please make a generous donation today to help us continue doing that for you.

Joe Lauria is editor-in-chief of Consortium News and a former U.N. correspondent for The Wall Street Journal, Boston Globe, and other newspapers, including The Montreal Gazette, the London Daily Mail and The Star of Johannesburg. He was an investigative reporter for the Sunday Times of London, a financial reporter for Bloomberg News and began his professional work as a 19-year old stringer for The New York Times. He is the author of two books, A Political Odyssey, with Sen. Mike Gravel, foreword by Daniel Ellsberg; and How I Lost By Hillary Clinton, foreword by Julian Assange.