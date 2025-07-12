WATCH: CN Live! — Epstein Justice?

Shares

Author Nick Bryant, the first to publish Jeffrey Epstein’s little black book, joins CN Live! at 8pm EDT on Saturday night, to discuss the DOJ’s attempt to close the Epstein case.



Season 7 episode 4 of CN Live!

An Axios report revealed on Sunday that the Justice Department and F.B.I. have concluded they have no evidence that Jeffrey Epstein, the infamous sex-trafficker of underage girls who died while in prison had blackmailed powerful figures, kept a “client list” or was murdered, according to a memo obtained by the outlet.

The DOJ and F.B.I. say in the memo that no “further disclosure” of Epstein-related material “would be appropriate or warranted.” The memo claims that the conclusion comes after an “exhaustive review” of “300 gigabytes of data and physical evidence,” which the document states “did not expose any additional third-parties to allegations of illegal wrongdoing” despite Epstein abusing “over one thousand victims,” the memo says.

The document continues: “There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions. We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.” All this while they admit Epstein abused over 1,000 victims.

We are then supposed to believe that all of the evidence collected showed only Epstein himself, or was unrelated child pornography that Epstein had downloaded for his personal use. We are supposed to accept that despite having wired entire residences for surveillance, none of the available evidence shows another person involved in activity worth prosecuting.

Epstein’s co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted of charges relating to sex trafficking minors, for which she was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The memo also discounts skepticism regarding Epstein’s death, and provides a link to a video published by the Justice Department showing over 11 hours of footage on the day Epstein died, with no one entering his cell during that time. It does not show Epstein’s body being removed, and there appears to be one minute missing from the released footage.

Trump responded defensively to questions about Epstein’s links with intelligence agencies in the wake of the memo’s release, saying: “Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years… Are people still talking about this guy, this creep? That is unbelievable.”

Elon Musk previously accused Trump of being in the Epstein files.

The news has split the right wing, with some expressing outrage, while others – particularly Trump’s ardent Israel supporters – echoed Trump’s sentiments, with voices like Ben Shapiro telling their followers to “get over it.”

Joining us to discuss these developments is investigative journalist and author Nick Bryant, who was the first to publish Epstein’s little black book, and who wrote The Franklin Scandal. He is the host of the Nick Bryant podcast and the Director of Epstein Justice at EpsteinJustice.com .

Hosts: Elizabeth Vos and Joe Lauria. Producer: Cathy Vogan.

